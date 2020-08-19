Kasewurm records ace at Pebblewood
David Kasewurm of Stevensville shot a hole-in-one Monday at Pebblewood Country Club.
He used an 8-iron to ace the 129-yard hole No. 10. The shot was witnessed by Gyl Kasewurm and Pat Duensing.
Williams has hole-in-one at Pebblewood
Darl Williams of St. Joseph recorded a hole-in-one July 29 at Pebblewood Country Club.
He used a wedge to ace the 87-hard hole No. 7. The shot was witnessed by Dick Malenfant, Jack Sukup and Carl Goff.
Fit 4 Fall 5K to be virtual
The LECO Fit 4 Fall 5K will be a virtual run this fall.
The virtual event will start at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 and run through Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Registration is available online at www.fit4fall5k.com.
Lory's Place run virtual event set
The 16th annual Run, Walk and Ride for Lory's Place will take place virtually starting Sept. 26 and remain open for two weeks.
Register online at www.lorysplace.org/rwr or call 983-2707.
MHSAA to announce more fall sports timelines today
The Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce today the timelines for the start of boys soccer, volleyball and girls swimming seasons.
Last week, the association postponed the fall football season to spring.