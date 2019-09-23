St. Joseph-Loy Norrix game moved to 5 p.m.
Friday’s St. Joseph home varsity football game with Kalamazoo Loy Norrix has been moved to 5 p.m.
The move was requested by Loy Norrix.
Mediate wins Champions event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 and won the Sanford International on Sunday when Ken Duke took double bogey on the final hole.
Mediate won by two shots for his first PGA Tour Champions title in three years.
Duke was tied for the lead until taking four shots to reach the green on the closing hole at Minnehaha Country Club. He closed with a 69 and tied for second with Colin Montgomerie and Bob Estes, who each shot 67.
Mediate finished at 9-under 201. It was his fourth PGA Tour Champions victory, and first since the Senior PGA Championship in 2016.
Duke started the final round tied for the lead with Kirk Triplett, who faded to a 71.
Munoz wins Sanderson Farms in playoff
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.
Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.
Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, birdied three straight holes on the back nine of the Country Club at Jackson for a 66 that looked like it might be enough for his first victory until Munoz delivered his clutch birdie.
They finished at 18-under 270.
With the victory, Munoz earned a spot in the Masters next April.
Willett wins on home soil with BMW title
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Danny Willett has won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship.
The 31-year-old Englishman finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Jon Rahm in the final round.
Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collected his seventh European Tour title. He dropped only one shot Sunday on the par-4th 11th which could have been much worse.
Rahm shared the overnight lead with Willett and finished second after a 2-under 70.
Rory McIlroy followed up his third-round 65 with a 67 to finish tied for ninth.
Antonio Brown says he’s done with NFL
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he is finished with the NFL.
In a Twitter rant on the morning his most recent team was getting ready to play without him, the former New England Patriots receiver says, “Will not be playing in the NFL anymore.” He went on to take shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct.
Included among them: Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested in connection with a prostitution and sexual trafficking sting in a Florida massage parlor. He has not been punished. “Different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote.
Another target was Brown’s longtime Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for four games after he was twice accused of sexual assault. “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” Brown tweeted over a screenshot of a news article about the investigation.
Several of the tweets had been deleted by the time the Patriots kicked off against the New York Jets a couple of hours later.
One of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
Asked by CBS before the game what led to Brown’s release, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment.
Brown’s first tweet on Sunday seemed to indicate that a fight over his $9 million signing bonus is headed for a union grievance. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press that Brown has not yet filed a grievance. The person spoke on condition of anonymity.