St. Joseph’s girls golf team finished in 11th place in the Division 2 state finals with a two-day score of 759.
The Bears were in 12th place after Friday’s opening round with a 391, but improved on Saturday, shooting 368.
“(Saturday) was a great finish to a very successful season,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Walters said. “The girls worked extremely hard for all their accomplishments and peaked on their last round of the season.”
Maya Hunter shot 89 both days to lead St. Joseph with a total score of 178. Her teammates had better scores Saturday than Friday — Grace Thomas shot a 92, Madison Jackson a 93 and Leah Terry a 94. Thomas and Terry both finished with a score of 189 overall and Jackson came in at 203.
Cross country
Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference championship
Boys
Team scores — 1. Kal. Central 51, 2. Portage Central 58, 3. Portage Northern 64, 4. Kal. Loy Norrix 133, 5. BC Lakeview 146, 6. Mattawan 179, 7. St. Joseph 191, 8. Gull Lake 192, 9. Lakeshore 199, 10. Niles 280. No team score: Battle Creek Central.
Individual winner — Koby Fraaza (GL) 15:33.6.
St. Joseph — 33. Ayden Moyer 17:43.0, 36. Will Fiesbeck 17:52.9, 39. Michael Melvoin 17:59.0, 41. Jacob Haunhorst 18:03.3, 42. Drew Nisbet 18:09.0.
Lakeshore — 5. Race Bettich 16:47.9, 44. Denver Borst 18:14.1, 47. Lucas Balkema 18:21.0, 51. Grant Rose 18:30.3, 52. Kent Heppler 18:32.8.
Niles — 14. Adam Shepherd 17:01.9, 65. Ashton Burrows 19:48.9, 66. Preston Sharpe 21:52.0, 67. Clement Baird 21:57.7, 68. Teagan Young 23:15.2.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Portage Central 67, 2. Gull Lake 97, 3. Mattawan 101, 4. BC Lakeview 131, 5. Kal. Loy Norrix 144, 6. Portage Northern 152, 7. Lakeshore 157, 8. Kal. Central 166, 9. St. Joseph 172, 10. Niles 179. No team score: Battle Creek Central.
Individual winner — Ellie Voetberg (PC) 18:57.0.
Lakeshore — 11. Emily Peters 20:17.4, 29. Rachel Vroegop 21:36.8, 37. Abigail Winsman 21:49.9, 38. Cait Obrien 21:54.8, 42. Haylee Woods 22:02.7.
St. Joseph — 5. Riley Mullen 19:48.6, 16. Olivia Ippel 20:32.8, 47. Francesca Melloso 22:38.6, 50. Morgan Tschetter 22:34.6, 54. Lizzy Nelson 22:43.6.
Niles — 4. Kaylee Thompson 19:39.0, 28. Kayla Trueblood 21:31.3, 46. Erin Thomas 22:20.7, 49. Cassandra Shortman 22:31.2, 52. Kierstyn Thompson 22:36.2.
Gobles Little Guys Inv.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Bloomingdale 55, 2. Parchment 64, 3. Quincy 106, 4. Lawrence 139, 5. Coloma 151, 6. Gobles 180, 7. Bangor 182, 8. Cassopolis 192, 9. Hartford 216, 10. Lake Michigan Catholic 281, 11. Marcellus 284, 12. GR NorthPointe Christian 295, 13. Eau Claire 333, 14. River Valley 343, 15. Lawton 365. No team score: Athens, Brandywine, Fennville, Galesburg-Augusta, Wyoming Kelloggsville.
Individual winner — Joe Furlan (Blm) 16:50.38.
Bloomingdale — 1. Joe Furlan 16:50.38, 7. Tyler Starbuck 17:44.44, 14. David Garcia 18:06.06, 17. Trace Wixom 18:10.64, 20. Malachi Cassels 18:24.25.
Lawrence — 11. Isaiah Beiter 17:52.60, 15. Alan Macyauski 18:09.52, 27. Charlie DeGraves 18:56.63, 44. Mauricio Mancera 19:34.53, 54. Brody Amthor 20:10.67.
Coloma — 16. Jake Ickes 18:10.20, 19. Ethan Vandermolen 18:21.01, 28. Blane Sutherland 18:58.78, 48. Caeleb Ishmael 19:54.34, 51. Riley Davis 20:00.92.
Bangor — 4. Alvaro Martinez 17:11.60, 34. Zach Trainor 19:13.08, 36. Aurelio Melgarejo 19:16.57, 50. Daniel Adams 20:00.54, 83. Abner Mendoza 21:43.97.
Hartford — 22. Joey Lemkuhl 18:35.66, 23. Jacob Morales 18:39.21, 60. Aldo Acevedo 20:31.01, 67. Hunter Bloom 20:43.47, 77. Arulio Delgado 21:30.50.
Lake Michigan Catholic — 18. Michael Golden 18:12.65, 39. Nathaniel Green 19:22.78, 92. Benjamin Johnston 22:30.26, 97 Braden Warner 22:41.28, 98. Noah Siglow 22:46.30.
Eau Claire — 29. Edward Lopez 18:59.29, 41. Adam Blankenship 19:28.21, 116. Anthony Perkins 26:19.48, 122. Nathan Borr 29:38.34, 123. Karl Overton 30:42.86.
River Valley — 45. Joshua Seifert 19:34.75, 80. Jaren Christ 21:38.44, 81. Levi Ashby 21:40.18, 107. Ashton McNabb 23:49.85, 117. Benjamin Ashby 26:20.20.
Brandywine — 70. Keegan Rieth 20:46.46, 75. Aaron Lauri 21:26.93, 90. Jesus Ruiz 22:23.49, 108. Gage Hoskin 23:58.66.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Galesburg-Augusta 37, 2. Coloma 72, 3. Hartford 103, 4. Bloomingdale 109, 5. Quincy 153, 6. Parchment 159, 7. Bangor 160, 8. Lawton 176, 9. Marcellus 191, 10. Athens 223. No team score: Brandywine, Cassopolis, Eau Claire, Fennville, Gobles, GR NorthPointe Christian, Kal. Heritage, Lake Michigan Catholic, Lawrence, River Valley, Wyoming Kelloggsville.
Individual winner — Kallie Harrison (Blm) 20:33.88.
Coloma — 5. Ava Genovese 21:27.67, 12. Abby Vandermolen 21:51.97, 16. Emma Vandermolen 22:20.44, 20. Chloe Williams 22:36.86, 41. Camryn Brown 23:27.27.
Hartford — 8. Yovana Naranjo 21:38.62, 25. Katherine Sanchez 22:54.46, 30. Jasmin Janicki 23:07.25, 37. Jamie Smith 23:20.90, 42. Mayra Naranjo 23:30.64.
Bloomingdale — 1. Kallie Harrison 20:33.88, 13. Addison Miller 21:52.98, 38. Marta Douglas 23:25.02, 44. Olaisa Moss 23:36.89, Maria TunTzunux 24:13.41.
Bangor — 17. Brisa Sanchez-Valdez 22:20.93, 29. Sandra Barajas 23:06.96, 35. Lilliana Alcauter 23:17.28, 56. Emily Hernandez 24:48.08, 95. Hannah Householder 29:33.82.
Brandywine — 33. Allison Lauri 23:16.86, 49. Morgan Horvath 24:04.45, 82. Karla Avina-Rios 27:07.20.
Eau Claire — 11. Ericka Lopez 21:50.26.
LM Catholic — 21. Grace Stockdale 22:38.99, 88. Bailey Siglow 28:00.34.
Lawrence — 15. Madeline Madsen 22:10.57, 68. Naomi Norris 26:08.19, 73. Lily Marsh-Peek 26:18.38.
River Valley — 22. Rylee Rogers 22:44.29, 60. Taylor Volstorf 25:04.46, 77. Alyssa Montgomery 26:41.58.
Kal. Christian Inv.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Sparta 36, 2. Kal. Home School 74, 3. GR Covenant Christian 86, 4. GR South Christian 93, 5. Watervliet 127, 6. Bridgman 132, 7. Kal. Christian 168, 8. Schoolcraft 228, 9. GR Union 267, 10. Constantine 271, 11. Union City 342.
Individual winner — Hayden Cook (Sparta) 16:43.6.
Watervliet — 13. Ezra Troyer 17:27.0, 15. Gus Hinch 17:39.3, 29. Kody Edmonds 18:14.5, 37. German Casiano 18:30.9, 41. Matthew Hanks 18:36.1.
Bridgman — 7. Chipper Steffey 17:11.3, 17. Luke Blesy 17:50.2, 30. John Sanderson 18:15.1, 40. AJ Hackett 18:33.8, 46. Jayce Warren 18:45.7.
Girls
Team scores — 1. GR South Christian 34, 2. Bridgman 60, 3. GR Covenant Christian 65, 4. Sparta 82, 5. Kal. Christian 127, 6. Schoolcraft 153, 7. Kal. Home School 187, 8. Watervliet 244, 9. Constantine 275, 10. White Pigeon 234.
Individual winner — Karsyn Stewart (Bridgman) 19:45.6.
Bridgman — 1. Karsyn Stewart 19:45.6, 2. Arie Hackett 20:07.8, 16. Summer Fast 21:07.0, 18. Jane Kaspar 21:14.5, 29. Mikaela Owen 21:37.3.
Watervliet — 63. Brenda Romero 22:57.4, 86. Sophia Tavolacci 24:14.1, 97. Kristina Swanson 24:55.1, 103. Keyona Klimkiewicz 25:15.6, 117. Alyssa Lange 26:16.5.
Volleyball
Constantine Inv.
Pool play — Berrien Springs 1-1.
Bracket play — Constantine d. Berrien Springs 25-20, 25-16.
Berrien Springs — Kylee Smith 4 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Emily Knight 1 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs, 22 assists; Jack Alsbro 1 kill, 11 aces, 8 digs, 35 assists; Jessy Silva 3 kills, 2 aces, 17 digs, 1 assist; Gabby Cuthbert 14 kills, 10 aces, 3 blocks; Ellie Griffiths 19 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Olivia Elliot 35 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs.
Record — Berrien Springs 4-16-1.
Southwest 10 tournament
Tourney records — Eau Claire 0-4, Hartford 0-4.
Eau Claire — Stephanie Jenkins 2 kills, 2 digs; Julia Kurland 1 ace, 11 digs; Emilee Demski 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Bryana Muffo 1 ace, 3 kills, 7 digs; Ali Ferry 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 kill, 21 digs; Lizzy Little 3 kills, 11 digs; Amariah Hysell 1 kill, 1 dig; Kayla Arend 3 aces, 11 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs.
Hartford — M. Nelson 10 kills, 19 assists, 23 digs; A. Snodgrass 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; G. Kuehnle 7 assists, 2 aces; D. Rodarte 3 assists, 13 digs; L. Goodson 3 aces, 24 digs; M. Requenes 2 blocks. Record — Hartford 10-32.