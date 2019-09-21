ST. JOSEPH — Big plays kept St. Joseph's football team undefeated here Friday night as the Bears snapped an 8-game losing streak to arch rival Lakeshore, 22-14.
Coach Andrew Pratley's Bears scored touchdowns on a 76-yard run by Troy Pratley, a 90-yard kickoff return by Griffin Shinrock, and a 55-yard pass interception return by Konner LaVanway.
"We simply gave up too many big plays," stated Lakeshore coach Bryan Keim, now 7-1 against the Bears. "St. Joseph deserved to win the game. They outplayed us, and outcoached us. They were the better team. We have to regroup fast."
"We won all three phases tonight. Our defense played great," said St. Joe coach Pratley. "We had to change our strategy a bit when Troy went down, but Andy Blomgren came in a did a good job."
The victory improved St. Joseph to 3-0 in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West division, and 4-0 overall. Lakeshore slipped to 1-2 in the West and 2-2 on the season.
St. Joseph took a quick 10-0 lead after one on Pratley's 76-yard scamper up the gut, and a 34-yard field goal by Brent Huff. But Lakeshore got right back in it when Logan Miller grabbed a 23-yard scoring strike from Jimmy Gillette, and only trailed 10-7 at halftime.
Bears' quarterback Pratley suffered a shoulder injury late in the first quarter and returned briefly before calling it a night.
"We'll have it x-rayed and see what we got, but it doesn't look good," said his father. "He said he was okay, so I let him back in the game. But realized in our next series he had to come out."
Griffin Shinrock's 90-yard kickoff return to start the last half was a back-breaker for Lakeshore. That's the second kickoff TD return in two weeks against the Lancers.
"I don't think we even laid a hand on him," said a disappointed coach Keim. "That's something we obviously have to work on."
The Bears defense then rose to the occasion as LaVanway intercepted a Gillette pass and rumbled 55 yards to pay dirt to make it 22-7 early in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers cut it to 22-14 with 5:51 left in the game on a 2-yard plunge by Zeke Rohl.
Lakeshore eventually got the ball back on its own 20 after a long field goal attempt by St. Joe's Huff fell short in the end zone. But a desperation Gillette pass with 40 seconds left was intercepted by LaVanway on his own 33.
The Bears outgained the Lancers 358 net yards to 245, as Lakeshore could only muster 43 net yards rushing on 17 carries. St. Joe had 220 yards rushing on 58 lugs, as Pratley ran for 71, Jeremiah Sterling for 54, LaVanway for 53 and Drake Collins for 43.
A standing room only crowd of over 5,000 attended the game, which featured St. Joseph players wearing pink jerseys in a fundraiser for the continuing battle against breast cancer.
The Bears host Kalamazoo Loy Norrix next week, and the Lancers play host to Portage Central.
St. Joseph 22, Lakeshore 14
Lakeshore`0`7`0`0`7 - 14
St. Joseph`10`0`6`6 - 22
First Quarter
SJ - Troy Pratley 76 run (Brent Huff kick)
SJ - Huff 34 field goal
Second Quarter
LKS - Logan Miller 23 pass from Jimmy Gillette (Gillette kick)
Third Quarter
SJ - Griffin Shinrock 90 kickoff return (Huff kick)
Fourth Quarter
SJ - Konnor LaVanway 55 pass interception return (Huff kick)
LKS - Zeke Rohl 2 run (Gillette kick)
`LKS`SJ
First downs`13`14
Rushing`43`220
Passing`202`138
Total net yards`245`358
Att-Comp-Int`38-15-4`11-7-0
Interception return yards`0-0`4-55
Fumbles-lost`1-1`4-3
Penalties-yards`1-15`9-102
TOP INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing - LKS: Ja'Kobe Young 3-32, Zeke Rohl 5-20. SJ: Pratley 2-71, Jeremiah Sterling 18-54, Konnor LaVanway 10-53, Drake Collins 17-43.
PASSING - LKS: Gillette 15-37-4 202, SJ: Andy Blomgren 5-8-0 88, Pratley 2-3-0 50.
RECEIVING - LKS: Grant Rudell 7-86, Young 3-44. SJ: Briggs Mosher 2-50, Luke Hedstrom 1-31.
Tackles - LKS: Jake Trivedi 6, Rohl 5. SJ: LaVanway 5, Brennen Kerns 5.
Records - Lakeshore (1-2 SMAC West, 2-2) St. Joseph (3-0 West, 4-0)