St. Joseph and Berrien Springs will compete in the boys tennis state finals today and Saturday after winning regional championships last week.
St. Joseph will compete in the Division 3 finals at Kalamazoo College, while Berrien Springs is at the Division 4 finals at Hope College.
St. Joseph has won regional titles in 22 of the past 24 years. Coach Pat Hoffmann said the Bears’ goal at state is always a top-5 finish. St. Joseph finished tied for fifth last season and tied for third in 2016. In 2017, the Bears moved up to Division 2 for one year and tied for 11th.
St. Joseph has players seeded in just one flight. The No. 4 doubles team of Levi Beam and Tyler Romano is seeded sixth.
Berrien Springs won its second straight regional title and will be competing in the state finals for a fifth straight year. The Shamrocks tied for 15th last year with five points, their best score in that stretch. Coach David Shembarger said he would like to see the team meet or exceed that total this year.
Berrien Springs does not have any seeded flights. The Shamrocks won four flights in the regional tournament.
Brandywine’s Jacob Fox will be competing at No. 1 singles as an individual qualifier.