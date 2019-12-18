ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph’s boys basketball team couldn’t fully recover from a slow start in dropping a 49-33 decision to visiting Kalamazoo Central in a non-divisional Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.
Coach Ramsey Nichols’ Maroon Giants (2-0) jumped out to a 27-10 halftime lead and the Bears managed to cut the lead to 10, at 37-27, with 4:45 left in the game. But Central’s 6-foot-7 senior center Justin Davis scored six straight points to put the game away.
“We’re going to try and build on that second-half effort (one which saw St. Joe outscore Central by a point) and go from there,” said Gregg Schaffer, St. Joseph coach, whose squad travels to Kalamazoo Loy Norrix tomorrow night. “The bottom line tonight was our turnovers.”
The Bears were whistled for 26 miscues, 14 more than the Maroon Giants.
“You just can’t give a team like Central 14 more possessions and expect to win,” noted Schaffer.
“We got off to that great start thanks to our intense man defense,” stated Central’s Nichols. “I warned our guys at halftime that St. Joseph would not throw in the towel and they didn’t. Our defensive effort won it for us.”
Besides the turnover margin, Central also dominated the boards, outrebounding St. Joseph 30 to 21, and outshot the Bears from the floor 45 percent (18 of 40) to 36 percent (11 of 31).
Jeremiah Sterling led the Bears with nine points and Luke Hedstrom chipped in seven. Trevon Gunter netted 10 and Jayvion Henry added nine for the Maroon Giants.
“Their quickness and length really disrupted our offense,” added Schaffer, whose squad fell to 0-3 on the season.
Kalamazoo Central 49, St. Joseph 33
KAL. CENTRAL (49)
Mohamed Kamara 3 1-28, Trevon Gunter 3 2-2 10, Justin Davis 4 0-2 8, Scott Hughes 2 2-3 6, Gerald Crawford 2 0-0 4, Hutch Ward 0 3-3 3, Tom Dillard 0 1-2 1, Dayvion Smith 4 0-0 9. Totals: 18 9-14 49.
ST. JOSEPH (33)
Brennen Kerns 2 0-0 6, Andy Blomgren 1 0-0 2, Nick Borre 3 0-0 6, Jeremiah Sterling 2 4-6 9, Josh Terry 0 0-2 0, Like Hedstrom 2 3-5 7, Grant Hardy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 7-13 33.
K. Central 13 14 7 15 — 49
St. Joseph 4 6 9 14 — 33
3-point baskets - KC: 4 (Gunter 2, Kamara, Smith). SJ: 4 (Kerns 2, Sterling, Hardy). Total fouls - KC 15, SJ 12. Technicals - Smith (KC), Sterling (SJ), Kerns (SJ). Rebounds - KC 27 (Kamara 5), SJ 19 (Hedstrom 4).
Records - Kalamazoo Central 2-0, St. Joseph 0-3.
JV score - St. Joseph 29 (Mike Algyre 7, Matt Lanier 7), Kalamazoo Central 25.