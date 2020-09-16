Kerns Shinrock

St. Joseph’s Brennen Kerns (25) and Griffin Shinrock (3) tackle Battle Creek Lakeview’s Frank Tatum during the first half of a game on Oct. 11, 2019. Both players are returning starters for the Bears this season.

In his second year as St. Joseph football coach, Andrew Pratley faces somewhat of a rebuilding year.

The Bears return just seven starters from last year’s Division 3 playoff team that finished 6-4.

