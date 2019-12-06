St. Joseph is gearing up for what head coach Tim Straub hopes will be a strong season.
The Bears return a group of swimmers with state finals experience in Ayden Moyer, Andrew Moyer, Luke Crawford, Brody Martin, Troy Burrow, and Brandon Burrow.
“We’re pretty well-rounded,” St. Joseph coach Tim Straub said. “We’ve got good sprinters and really good stroke swimmers, too.”
The Bears’ seniors figure to be the team’s biggest strength.
“We have a large senior class this year,” Straub said. “Most of the scoring will be done from our upperclassmen. “Our newcomers are young but we’ll be building them up.”
With the Moyers, Crawford, and more returning, Straub expects his team to perform well in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.
“We’re going to try to win the conference meet,” he said. “It’s attainable, but it will be tough. They’re fired up about it. We also have a few that want to get back to states this year.”
Bridgman lost eight swimmers to graduation, but returns a young, talented group looking to compete in the SMAC.
Bridgman has one returning senior in John Pilsow, who is strong in distance events. The bulk of the team’s production will come from its 10-member junior class, led by Parker Roach. Roach is the program’s record-holder in the 100 breaststroke. Grant Rose (butterfly), Matthew Warner (backstroke), Matt Pisarsky, and Cody Schimmel will also be key contributors.
“We have 11 juniors on the team, all strong swimmers,” Bridgman coach Emily Nannfeldt said. “We also have a lot of new swimmers. This team should be stronger in sprints this year. I’m interested to see how this season plays out.”
With a young team still finding its way, Nannfeldt hopes her swimmers enjoy their time together this season.
“My coaching philosophy is if it’s not fun, don’t do it,” she said. “I want them to have fun together, improve their times and work hard. They are having a lot of fun right now.”
South Haven placed last in the Southwest & Central Michigan Swim League last season, but coach Thomas Capps believes his team has what it takes to compete.
“I see a different outcome for us this year,” Capps said. “With the depth we have, I’m excited to see if we can stir the conference up.”
Senior Vance Locker returns to swim the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle, while fellow senior Synjon Muller is back for his second season of swimming to compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Maddox Uckele will participate in the 200 IM and breaststroke.
Locker, Muller, and Uckele will be fixtures on the relay teams.
“I think we’re going to have much better relay teams this year,” Capps said. “Individually, we have a few guys with state potential if they stay on top of their training. “
Freshmen brothers Jacob and Ben Meyer lead a talented group of newcomers.
“Our team has grown every year since I’ve started,” Capps said. “We have 19 swimmers this year, up from 15 last year. I can see the depth we have. It allows us to become more competitive in our league.”
Diver Osvaldo Ruiz returns and will be joined by Yamil Garcia and Ashton Fields. Jon Olsen joined Capps’ staff as the team’s new dive coach.
“I’m excited to have a bona fide dive team this year,” Capps said. “We’re glad to have Jon as a coach. From what I’ve seen so far, he’s been doing a great job.”
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden