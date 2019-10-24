St. Joseph (4-0, 6-2) and Portage Northern (4-0, 7-1) will square off for the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West title Friday at Portage Northern.
"It's an opportunity to play for the championship," St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley said. "This is where we wanted to be when we started the season and we have the chance to win it this Friday. The kids have worked hard to reach this point."
The Bears will face a Huskies team averaging 44 points per game on offense while giving up just 14.5 on defense. Portage Northern has an impressive running back duo in all-state candidates Tyler Amos and Andrew Tyus.
The duo combined for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Northern's 53-14 win over Gull Lake last week.
"They have talented backs but they do a lot of things well," Pratley said. "They play man coverage and like to put pressure on the quarterbacks. This will be a big test for us."
After a 6-0 start, the Bears have lost back-to-back games in the fourth quarter. St. Joseph outscored opponents 65-0 in the first quarter during that win streak. In their two losses, the Bears totaled zero first-half points.
St. Joseph's rushing attack, led by Jeremiah Sterling, will need to return to its midseason form against the Huskies. The Bears managed 107 rushing yards on 45 carries in last week's 30-14 loss to DeWitt.
"We've got to finish games," Pratley said. "Both of those games were decided late and we didn't execute down the stretch. We've struggled in the first half to get things going. Our defense has been great. We need to be able to get on the board early if we're going to have a chance.
"Our kids are prepared for a tough battle."
Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference
Lakeshore (1-3, 4-4) will put its playoff streak on the line when it faces Mattawan on the road this week. The Lancers received a boost in the running game last week from Zeke Rohl, who had 20 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns in an 18-7 win over Kalamazoo Central.
Niles (1-3, 2-6) hopes to play the role of spoiler on Friday when Portage Central comes to town. The Mustangs (1-3, 4-4) need one more win for a chance at a postseason berth.
Independent
Berrien Springs (7-0) will try for its first unbeaten regular season since 2004 when it faces Benton Harbor at St. Joseph on Friday. The Tigers' playoff hopes are on the line, with one more win giving them a chance to compete in the postseason.
Division 6 No. 3-ranked Brandywine (8-0) aims to complete its first undefeated season since 1995 against Buchanan (3-5) this week. Bobcats quarterback Gabe Gouin accounted for seven total touchdowns in last week's 57-35 win over Parchment.
Bangor (0-7) hosts Eau Claire (0-8) in a battle between winless opponents.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Coloma (1-3, 2-6) hopes to end the season on a high note with a win over rival Watervliet (0-4, 2-6). The Panthers will try to slow down Kenyon Boyd, who tallied 27 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown in last week's 22-20 win over Delton Kellogg.
Southwest 10
Bloomingdale (1-6, 1-7) will fight for its second win of the season when it hosts Decatur (2-5, 3-5) this week.
Hartford (4-3, 5-3) will try to clinch a postseason berth against conference power White Pigeon (6-1, 7-1). The Indians will need big games from quarterback Kyle Manning and running back Aaron Sinclair. Manning had over 350 total yards and three touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Decatur last week and Sinclair had 236 total yards and four touchdowns.
Wolverine
Dowagiac (5-3, 5-3) shoots for its sixth win of the season against South Haven (0-8, 0-8). The Chieftains can clinch a playoff berth for the fourth time in five years.
Southwest Michigan Eight-man Football League
Bridgman (5-1, 7-1) closes out its season with a nonconference tilt against North Adams Jerome. The Bees beat the Rams 56-16 back in week one.
Lake Michigan Catholic (4-4) will try for its fifth win against undefeated Colon (8-0). The Magi have outscored opponents 398-26 through eight games.
Neither Bridgman or Catholic, which is in a co-op with Countryside, are eligible for the eight-man playoffs as their enrollments exceed the limit.
Michigan Lutheran (0-6, 1-7) aims to stop a six-game losing streak against Big Rapids Crossroads Academy (1-7). The Cougars beat the Titans 28-14 in last season's matchup.