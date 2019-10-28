St. Joseph will take on its former coach in its football playoff opener.
St. Joseph (6-3) opens at Edwardsburg (9-0) in a Division 3 district semifinal. Pairings for the MHSAA tournament were announced Sunday.
Edwardsburg won the Division 4 state championship last season, and has 23 straight victories. The Eddies' defensive coordinator is Gandalf Church, who spent eight seasons as the head coach at St. Joseph before resigning after last season. He compiled a 53-28 record.
St. Joseph started the season 6-0, but has lost its last three games.
The winner of that game will take on a Zeeland school, as Zeeland West hosts Zeeland East in the other district semifinal. Zeeland West defeated St. Joseph 40-26 in the first round of the playoffs last season.
In Division 5, Berrien Springs (8-0) will host Kalamazoo United (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Dickinson Stadium.
The Shamrocks have played most of their home games there this season, including a 23-12 win over United on Sept. 13. Since then, United has won five of six games, including a 35-27 upset of Schoolcraft last week to earn its postseason spot.
The district also includes Dowagiac (6-3), which will travel to play Hopkins (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The two schools last met in the playoffs in 2011, with Dowagiac winning 42-13.
Brandywine (9-0) will host Constantine (7-2) in Division 6. The Bobcats just finished their first unbeaten regular season since 1995. Constantine is in the playoffs for the 20th time in the last 21 seasons.
In Division 7, Hartford (6-3) is at Schoolcraft (8-1). The Indians clinched their playoff spot with a 14-12 victory over White Pigeon on Friday. Schoolcraft won meetings between the two teams in 2015 and 2016, when both were members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.