New St. Joseph football coach Andrew Pratley will be able to rely on an experienced defense while he installs his offense.
The Bears return nine defensive starters from last year’s 5-5 team, which allowed just 16.6 points per game. The defensive coaching staff, led by coordinator Ben Iliff, returns almost entirely intact.
“I don’t care how good our offense ever gets, it will never surpass this defense,” Pratley said. “They’re in a good rhythm right now. With so many starters back, they really just came in early when we got to camp and things are already starting to move pretty fast.”
The Bears return a pair of strong senior linebackers in Konner LaVanway and Brent Huff. Up front, senior tackle Riley Klaer (6-3, 330) will man the middle. Pratley noted that senior tackles Ashton Megna and Hector Gasca have both improved and gotten stronger. Senior defensive end Drake Collins is also back.
Junior Griffin Shinrock returns at safety, and will be joined by juniors Carter Vonk and Brennen Kerns. Senior Christian Myers is back at cornerback, and sophomore Malik Immoos is also in the mix there.
“It’s been a good camp for the defense,” Pratley said. “They really push each other, a lot of spots battling, but that’s certainly where our experience lies and where the strength of our team is right now.”
Pratley will install his option-based offense this season, and has two candidates to start at quarterback.
The Bears return 6-3 senior quarterback Andy Blomgren and also have 5-8 junior Troy Pratley, the coach’s son, who started at times for Holland last season.
“We’ve got two returning starters in some ways,” Pratley said. “Both have played a lot of varsity football. It’s been a good battle.”
The Bears have depth at the skill positions. At running back, senior Jeremiah Sterling (5-11, 230) will be joined by Lavanway and Collins.
There’s also a number of wide receivers returning, including two big senior targets in 6-4 Nick Borre and 6-3 Luke Hedstrom. Shinrock, Myers, Vonk and Kerns are also in the pass-catching mix.
The offensive line will be led by senior guard Alex Taylor, junior tackle Joseph Brown, and 6-5 senior tight end Briggs Mosher. Pratley said that other spots remain open for competition.
“Offensive line has been a battle,” Pratley said. “It’s probably the hardest position to learn with the scheme change.”
Huff, who Pratley said has a “big leg”, will be the kicker, and Kerns is the long snapper.
The goals remain similar for the Bears, who will again battle against a strong Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division.
“We really feel like we’re a playoff team,” Pratley said. “We feel like can compete for a conference championship, so we want to go do that. We want to compete with everybody in the league and bring our best effort every week and see where those things take us.”
Pratley has been pleased with what he’s seen early on as the Bears chase those goals.
“I think our kids have been tremendous,” Pratley said. “The work ethic and the grind, a lot of stuff had been established here in terms of that. We’ve just tried to push them on some things we wanted them to improve on.”
The Bears open the season on the road on Thursday, traveling to Battle Creek Central.
The Bearcats defeated St. Joseph 34-27 in last year’s opener.
Pratley’s first home game with the Bears will be Sept. 6 against Niles.
