Many area high school football games scheduled for Friday night were postponed until today due to inclement weather.
Lakeshore's home game against Portage Central will take place at 10:30 a.m. today.
St. Joseph postponed its home game against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix until 1 p.m. today. Other games rescheduled for 1 p.m. today include Bridgman at Lawrence, Constantine at Coloma, and Brandywine at Fennville.
Buchanan at Parchment was postponed until 10 a.m. today.
Games with later starts today include Kalamazoo United at Watervliet at 5 p.m., Martin at Lake Michigan Catholic at 6 p.m., and Michigan Lutheran at New Buffalo at 7 p.m.
Some games were partially completed before being postponed. Benton Harbor and Battle Creek Central were tied at 14 when their game was halted. It will resume at 11 a.m. today in Battle Creek.
Cassopolis led 14-2 over Decatur when the game was postponed until 10 a.m. today in Decatur.
Dowagiac led Plainwell 6-0 before a postponement to 4 p.m. today in Plainwell.
Berrien Springs topped Comstock 30-0 in an abbreviated game. The Shamrocks got two touchdowns from Danny Vinson, one each from Marshall McFarland and Chris Pitone, and a safety from Garrett Jones.
Hartford defeated Bangor 14-0 in a shortened game. Aaron Sinclair rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Indians.
Mendon defeated Eau Claire 47-0, and Centreville topped Bloomingdale 45-6.
South Haven forfeited its game against Edwardsburg after it was unable to be completed Friday.