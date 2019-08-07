A familiar face will be pacing the Lakeshore volleyball team’s sideline this fall.
Lakeshore graduate Sarah Strefling has been named as the Lancers’ varsity coach.
“I’m happy to be back,” Strefling said. “It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
A 1999 graduate of Lakeshore, Strefling was a key member of two Class B state semifinal teams and one Class B state runner-up team.
She comes to Lakeshore following two stints as Edwardsburg’s varsity coach. While at Edwardsburg, Strefling led her program to six conference championships, three district championships and two appearances in the regional finals.
That level of success is something she hopes to bring to Lakeshore. The Lancers are coming off of a district championship season in 2018.
“I came in late in the process and haven’t been able to meet most of the team, yet,” Strefling said. “It will take some time to assess what our strengths and weaknesses are. But we’ve got a strong senior class and hopefully, we can build something great, here.”
The first day of volleyball practice is Aug. 14. Teams aren’t allowed to practice using volleyball equipment until the 14th but they are able to gather for conditioning and strength training.
“We’ll be doing a lot of that until practice starts,” Strefling said. “We’ll be able to see who comes out and get a better idea of what we’re working with. Building strength and conditioning is something that I do for a living, so I’m looking forward to working with them.”
Strefling is the Director of Beacon Health and Fitness South Bend and Mishawaka.
