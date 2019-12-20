ST. JOSEPH – Halftime adjustments made all the difference for the St. Joseph girls basketball team.
Holding a 22-15 lead at the break, the Bears outscored visiting Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27-11 in the third quarter to run away with a 65-37 win.
“I was really impressed (with our third quarter),” Bloodworth said. “We did a good job of moving the ball, making the extra pass, and knocking shots down. That tells you that we were doing a lot of things right.”
Symone King and Karly Klaer keyed St. Joseph’s start, combining to score 12 of the team’s 16 first-quarter points as the Bears led 16-1 entering the second quarter. Turnovers and miscues allowed the Knights to trim the lead in the second quarter, with a Wendy Miedema 3-pointer at the buzzer cutting the Bears’ lead to 22-15 at halftime.
“We were up and down like yo-yos in the first half,” St. Joseph coach Tracy Bloodworth said. “They made a good comeback and we fouled and turned the ball over a million times. But I’m glad the girls refocused at halftime. The kids came out on a mission.”
St. Joseph (3-3) turned to King to get the ball rolling in the second half. A mismatch for the Knights at both ends of the floor, King scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter while adding two blocks. The Knights keying in on King allowed the Bears to find open looks around the basket.
“We didn’t shoot the ball as well today, but we were able to get inside and score in the paint,” Bloodworth said. “Usually we’re a pretty balanced team on offense.”
The Bears led by as many as 30, and with both teams in the penalty, the fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth free-throw battle.
King finished with seven rebounds and three blocks.
“I feel like since they were a smaller team, I was able to use my size as an advantage,” King said. “I used my versatility on defense to get blocks and steals.”
Leah Barlow scored 12 points and Caroline Veine added 10 points and four steals, while Karly Klaer tallied nine points, nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists. The Bears were without the services of sophomore Avery Blomgren, who was out sick.
Kayonna White led Loy Norrix with 17 points and Miedema added 12.
The Bears will head into the new year with both momentum and room to grow as a team.
“I think we’re playing pretty decent,” Bloodworth said. “I really harped on them at halftime to play with a higher basketball IQ. We want to play fast but we also need to be smart. We did a better job of that in the second half of doing both of those things.”
St. Joseph 65, Kal. Loy Norrix 37
ST. JOSEPH (65)
Symone King 7 5-9 19, Leah Barlow 3 6-6 12, Caroline Veine 5 0-0 10, Karly Klaer 4 5-9 9, Alex Malone 1 2-2 4, Emma Inman 1 1-2 3, Eleah Hedstrom 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Krenek 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 13-30 65.
LOY NORRIX (37)
Kayonna White 6 3-5 17, Wendy Miedema 3 5-6 12, Yasmine Cameron 1 0-0 3, Ebony Battle 1 0-0 2, Diamond Dorsey 0 2-2 2, Chimela Okpechukwu 0 1-4 1, Rayvnn Lockett 0 0-4 0, Weyma Kanjoh 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 11-23 37.
St. Joseph 16 6 27 16 – 65
Loy Norrix 1 14 11 11 – 37
3-point goals – Loy Norrix 4 (White 2, Miedema, Cameron). Total fouls: Loy Norrix 27, St. Joseph 19. Fouled out – Kanjoh (LN). Technical fouls – None. Steals – St. Joseph 20 (Klaer 5, Veine 4, Hedstrom 3). Assists – St. Joseph 15 (Klaer 4, Hedstrom 3). Blocks – St. Joseph 5 (King 3, Malone 2).
Records – St. Joseph 3-3, Loy Norrix 2-4.
