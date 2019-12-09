The Division 1 challenge

Lakeshore’s boys basketball team has made deep runs in the state tournament several times in recent years, but hasn’t won a Division 1 district championship.
The Lancers would like to change that this year.
Lakeshore will be competing in a Division 1 district at St. Joseph with many of its Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference rivals. The Lancers are hoping that the MHSAA’s new seeding system will help them avoid likely favorite Kalamazoo Central until the district final.
“We want to really do our best during the regular season to make sure we get a No. 1 or No. 2 seed,” Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder said.
Lakeshore will be led by three returning starters from last season’s 15-6 team — seniors Dylan Clem and Ben Brower and junior JJ Bushu.
Clem averaged seven points and six rebounds per game last season, and Schroeder said that the 6-4 center has become more versatile.
“I expect Dylan to take a huge step,” Schroeder said. “He played so well this summer. He can really shoot it now, and he’s got the green light a little more.”
Brower, a 6-3 forward, averaged five points and nine rebounds. Schroeder said that he has improved his shooting and athleticism.
Bushu, a 6-1 point guard, averaged nine points, five assists and two steals.
“He needs to take a big step forward for us in terms of leadership and being a little more consistent,” Schroeder said. “He’s capable of having a huge season for us.”
Senior forward Jakobe Young and junior guard Grant Ruddell are returning bench players who Schroeder hopes can take on larger roles this season.
Senior guard Ben Anderson also returns, along with 6-7 junior center Gavin Foster, who Schroeder said could play alongside Clem in a big lineup. Junior guard Joey Lake is a newcomer who could make an impact.
“We’re going to have eight or nine guys who can play,” Schroeder said. “I expect us to be really competitive, especially later on in the year.”
Schroeder said he expects his own team and Portage Northern to be among the SMAC West favorites, as much of the division is dealing with heavy graduation losses.
St. Joseph is among those teams. The Bears were 9-14 last season and 2-8 in the SMAC West.
“We graduated a lot of scoring from last year’s team,” St. Joseph coach Gregg Schaffer said. “I’m encouraged by our willingness to share the ball, play to strengths and our versatility on offense. We have a chance to be a good offensive team if we consistently look for positive matchups to our individual and team strengths.”
St. Joseph does return six lettermen from last season’s team. They include seniors Jeremiah Sterling and Andy Blomgren at guard/forward, seniors Luke Hedstrom and Nick Borre at forward/center, senior Josh Terry at guard and junior Griffin Shinrock at guard/forward.
“All six of our returning letter winners are competing for important roles on this year’s team while being pushed by our new players to the varsity,” Schaffer said. “I expect us to have good depth at all the positions.”
