STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore gained a measure of revenge Friday afternoon by winning a 42-29 shootout over visiting Holland West Ottawa in a game that took nearly 20 hours to complete.
Coach Bryan Keim's Lancers held a 28-13 lead over the Panthers when the game was postponed Thursday night due to lightning early in the third quarter. When it resumed, Lakeshore wasted little time in taking a 35-13 lead when junior quarterback Jimmy Gillette connected on a 65-yard scoring strike to Cage Broglin, and held on for the victory.
"That game cost me four years of my life," Keim told his team in the jubilant Lakeshore locker room. "We beat a good team." West Ottawa that handed the Lancers a 35-10 season opening loss last fall.
The Panthers got back in the game late, scoring three touchdowns to Lakeshore's one after the Lancers' 35-13 lead. But Zeke Rohl's 39-yard TD run late in the third, after the Panthers had cut the seemingly insurmountable lead to 35-23, iced the win.
Lakeshore's offense turned very conservative in the fourth quarter in an effort to keep the clock moving, sticking mostly to the ground game.
Gillette completed 17 of 32 aerials with one interception for 289 yards and three TDs in his Lancer debut, with most of it coming in the first three quarters.
His pass-happy counter part, West Ottawa quarterback Jake Zimmer completed 34 of 61 passes for 405 and three TDs, with over 230 yards of it coming after the game resumed Friday afternoon.
"I thought our kids played really hard and I'm proud of them," noted Keim. "That's a real good Holland West Ottawa team that we beat."
"We were dead tired today, after that long lightning delay Thursday night, but so were they," added Keim. "Playing 90 snaps on D is hard. And, we knew they were going to try and throw it every time so we relied on our secondary. With the exception of three pass completions for big yardage I thought we did a decent job."
"If we don't turn the ball over, that game's over in the third quarter. How many turnovers did we have? Six (5 lost fumbles and one interception)," stated Keim "You usually don't win with that many turnovers. But that's something that can be fixed."
Rohl led Lakeshore rushers with 89 yards on six totes, including two TD runs of 44 and 39 yards. Aiden Jackson chipped in 50 yards rushing on 20 lugs. Six Lancer receivers caught Gillette aerials, with Cage Broglin, Jakobe Young and Grant Ruddell having more than 60 yards in receptions.
Lakeshore jumps out of the frying pan and into the fire next Friday when it travels to defending SMAC West Division champion and highly-touted Portage Northern.
Holland W. Ottawa`6`0`17`6 - 29
Lakeshore`7`14`21`0 - 42
First Quarter
WO - Jake Zimmer 11 run (run failed)
L - Grant Ruddell 11 pass from Jimmy Gillette (Gillette kick)
Second Quarter
L - Zeke Rohl 44 run (Gillette kick)
L - Justin Bushu 44 pass from Gillette (Gillette kick)
Third Quarter
L - James Harris 49 punt return (Gillette kick)
WO - Kobe Hescott 67 pass from Zimmer (Mike Voet kick)
L - Cage Broglin 65 pass from Gillette (Gillette kick)
WO - Isiah Reynolds 30 pass from Zimmer (Voet kick)
WO - Voet 33 field goal
L - Rohl 39 run (Gillette kick)
Fourth Quarter
WO - Blake Bosma 3 pass from Zimmer (run failed)
`WO`LKS
First downs`31`17
Total net yards`482`426
Rushes-yards`30-77`38-137
Passing yards`405`289
Comp-Att-Int`34-62-3`32-17-1
Fumbles lost`1-1`5-5
Penalties-yards`10-100`10-108
Punts-ave`5-22.4`6-34.5
Top individual statistics
Rushing - West Ottawa: Zimmer 21-57. Lakeshore: Rohl 6-89, Aiden Jackson 20-50, Cage Broglin 3-21.
Passing - West Ottawa: Zimmer 34-61-3-405. Lakeshore: Gillette 17-32-1-289.
Receiving - West Ottawa: Blake Bosma 16-141-1, Isiah Reynolds 10-103-1, Kobe Hescott 3-132-1. Lakeshore: Broglin 1-65-1, Ruddell 6-63-1, Jakobe Young 4-60,
Tackles - West Ottawa: Santos DeLaRosa 7, Josiah Brown 6. Lakeshore: Treyjen Keim 12, Rohl 11, Geritt Marshall 8, Jake Trivedi 6.