HARTFORD – A lucky bounce can make all the difference in a soccer game.
The Hartford boys soccer team knows that well after edging New Buffalo 1-0 in Division 4 district final action at Hartford to earn its third straight championship.
With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Hartford’s Miggy Cardoso fired a shot at New Buffalo goalkeeper Josh Keen. Keen blocked the ball before it hit the goalpost, ricocheted back to him and bounced into the back of the net for an own goal.
“We faced a very good opponent,” Hartford coach Nick Blackmer said. “They were very determined defensively. We wanted to put the ball in dangerous areas where we hoped we could get something because they’re very packed in and organized defensively. I was happy with the way the first half progressed in terms of chances and stoppages.
“We just weren’t putting the ball in the net and chances don’t count in the box score.”
Hartford (19-3) will advance to the regional semifinal where it will face the winner of today’s Dansville-Lansing Christian matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Portage Northern.
Hartford took a 1-0 lead into halftime. The Bison’s packed-in defense made scoring difficult for the Indians, who entered Thursday’s game averaging nearly six goals per contest.
“I decided to get more offensive and shift some of the personnel around,” New Buffalo coach Erik Beers said. “We went with a 4-3-3 formation and later in the game, I pulled one of our defenders into the midfield to create more opportunities for us.”
Hartford’s defense was able to keep New Buffalo’s Matthew Bayonne in check. New Buffalo was held scoreless for the first time all season.
“Our X-factor is our defense,” Blackmer said. “Our back line has been as solid as anyone’s. We wouldn’t have won half of the games that we did without them.”
Winning a third straight district title is all the more gratifying for Blackmer, who built the program into what it is today after taking the Hartford coaching job in 2010.
“I’ve been here since the beginning,” he said. “When I started here, this was the middle school football practice field. We sat on the benches I built. It’s great to see the fruits of our labor. We have a great community and a great administration that supports soccer here.
“We’re very fortunate.”
New Buffalo (14-4-1) ends one of its best seasons in program history. The Bison won their first-ever Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference championship and set program records for most goals scored and fewest goals allowed.
“It was a fantastic game all the way around,” Beers said. “Both teams had chances and left everything on the field. It’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes but I’m proud of the way our guys played.
“This is a great group of guys who loved playing. They’re sad tonight but I think they’ll look back on the season and think of it as a success.”
Hartford 1, New Buffalo 0
Goals – NB own goal.
Shots on goal – Hartford 10, New Buffalo 8.
Saves – Kaden Johnson (H) 8, Josh Keen (NB) 9.
Halftime – Hartford 1-0. Records — Hartford 19-3, New Buffalo 14-4-1.
