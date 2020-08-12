A blue-spotted salamander was found on July 28 in Baroda Township by Peg Pinkowski on Singer Lake Road.
It appears that this particular salamander is missing the tip of its tail. Salamanders can regenerate missing tissue, but it may take at least 50 days.
The blue-spotted salamander is a member of the mole salamander family, characterized by the fact that the species stays underground most of its life, and is terrestrial (above ground) for courtship and breeding.
The blue-spotted salamander is relatively common in the northern Great Lakes region. Northern Indiana and the Chicago metro area represents the southern range limit of the species.
While it is assumed by herpetologists that the blue-spotted salamander includes all of Southwest Michigan, official published records are lacking from both Berrien and Van Buren Counties, according to the reference book “The Amphibians and Reptiles of Michigan” by J. Alan Holman (2012).
Since the species has been found relatively common within surrounding counties of Allegan, Cass, and Kalamazoo, as well as Northwest Indiana, one can surmise that reports of the blue-spotted salamander from Berrien and Van Buren Counties never found their way (as of 2006 when the book was compiled) to herpetologists at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State University, or the University of Michigan.
Reptile and amphibian records from these sources were used to compile the range maps in Holman’s book.
A nice image of male ruby-throated hummingbird was submitted by Brian Sliter of Coloma Township.
Another photo was submitted by Lincoln Township resident Richard K. Thomas of a ruby-throated hummingbird feeding on the nectar of cardinal flowers, blooming inside Grand Mere State Park in early August.
Only the adult male ruby-throated hummingbird has the ruby throat feathers, technically called gorget feathers. Males of the species that hatched in 2020 will not sport their trademark full ruby colored throat feathers until the spring of 2021.
Thus, it is incorrect to assume that hummingbirds observed from middle summer through fall with white throats are females.
Because the adult male ruby-throated hummingbird does not participate in nest building, egg incubation or rearing the young, it departs its summer range sooner than it’s adult female or young counterparts.
Fall migration of adult males begins in August and probably peaks in early to middle September. Adult females follow next, followed by the young of the year. This is a generalization as adult males and females sometimes linger well into the fall.
Its worth noting that on August 28, 1975, Walter Booth of Berrien Springs counted over 700 southbound ruby-throated hummingbirds along Berrien County’s Lake Michigan shoreline.
Dick Schinkel of Oronoko Township has a family of wild turkeys visiting his bird feeders nearly every day, and was able to snap a photo of their Aug. 3 visit.
These young turkeys hatched in late July or early August, and will stay with their mother until the late spring or even early summer of 2021.