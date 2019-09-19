Now that the early "exhibition" college football season is over for America's two sacred cows — Michigan and Notre Dame — we'll find out this Saturday just how good each team really is.

Evidently Las Vegas oddsmakers think both No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 11 Michigan may not be as good as they're hyped.

As of Tuesday morning, No. 3 Georgia was a 13-point favorite over the visiting Fighting Irish, and No. 13 Wisconsin was a 3-point favorite over the visiting Wolverines.

I believe it's been a long time since both schools were underdogs in the same week.

Here's my thoughts on each game:

Georgia 31, Notre Dame 21

A tough road game for the Irish, but I think they'll cover the spread. When was the last time Notre Dame was that big of an underdog? I can't remember. If ND can keep it close, a loss really won't hurt the Irish that much, because the only other game they might not be favored in is when they travel to Ann Arbor later in the season. Southern California and Stanford are really struggling this season.

Michigan 27, Wisconsin 24

It will be the Wolverines "speed in space" offense vs. the Badgers "ground attack" in a tough Big Ten opener for both squads. Conference-wise it would be a costly loss for Michigan, since they play in the tough East Division. Wisconsin could easily recover from a league loss, as it plays in the weaker West Division, where it's favored to advance to the Big Ten championship game. U of M wins a close one and its super hype train gets back on track.

Top high school game

St. Joseph 21, Lakeshore 17

No, that's not a typo folks. It's just a hunch on my part.

The 3-0 Bears, once again, are long overdue to beat the 2-1 Lancers, who have won the last eight in a row and 11 of the last 12. It's far and away the area's biggest rivalry which annually draws over 5,000 fans. Get there early if you want a seat, because this one should be a dandy.

At one time, the Bears led the series 21 to 3, but Lakeshore's 17-game winning streak against the Bears from 1992-2006 turned the tables and the Lancers now lead the all-time series 33 to 29. Lakeshore coach Bryan Keim has never lost to St. Joseph, having won seven straight. Unbeaten St. Joseph, under first-year coach Andrew Pratley, was an honorable mention selection in Division 3 in this week's AP poll.

Rated teams

Four area schools were rated in the top 10 in the AP prep football poll. They are Paw Paw, No. 1 in D4; Edwardsburg, No. 2 in D3; Brandywine, No. 7 in D6; and Cassopolis, No. 7 in D7.

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 16-2, .889

Season: 43-14, .754

Friday

St. Joseph 21, Lakeshore 17

Benton Harbor 34, Wyoming K'ville 20

Mattawan 27, Niles 20

Wyoming Tri-unity 52, LM Catholic 34

Bridgman 62, MLutheran 13

Berrien Springs 38, Coloma 7

Brandywine 28, Wyoming Lee 14

V. Maple Valley 37, New Buffalo 20

Fennville 21, Watervliet 20

Plainwell 14, South Haven 13

Hartford 42, Eau Claire 14

Constantine 52, Buchanan 21

Paw Paw 49, Dowagiac 23

Edwardsburg 42, Vicksburg 17

Martin 54, Lawrence 34

Decatur 52, Marcellus 14

Mendon 55, Bloomingdale 15

COLLEGE

Last week: 49-10, .831

Season: 156-27, . 852

Tonight

Tulane 24, Houston 21

Friday

Utah 31, USC 28

La. Tech 30, Fla. International 17

Boise State 34, Air Force 27

Saturday

Georgia 31, Notre Dame 21

Michigan 27, Wisconsin 24

Michigan State 27, Northwestern 17

Syracuse 31, WMU 27

Miami, Fla. 52, CMU 10

EMU 28, C. Conn. St. 27

Indiana 38, UConn 14

Nebraska 34, Illinois 17

Ohio State 56, Miami, Ohio 7

Boston College 28, Rutgers 20

Alabama 63, Southern Miss 21

Arizona State 24, Colorado 14

Arkansas 33, San Jose St. 21

Army 42, Morgan St. 7

Baylor 42, Rice 10

Clemson 63, Charlotte 8

Florida State 35, Louisville 27

Florida 35, Tennessee 13

Fresno State 42, Sacramento 20

Iowa State 42, La.-Monroe 23

LSU 54, Vanderbilt 17

Mississippi 28, California 27

Miss. State 28, Kentucky 17

Missouri 31, So. Carolina 21

Nevada 30, UTEP 17

New Mexico 31, N.M. State 28

N. Texas 37, San Antonio 17

N.C. State 31, Ball State 10

Oregon 42, Stanford 17

TCU 31, SMU 23

Temple 33, Buffalo 22

Texas 35, Oklahoma St. 28

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 24

Troy 35, Akron 20

UAB 38, So. Alabama 27

UCF 24, Pittsburgh 10

Utah State 27, San Diego St. 23

Virginia 37, Old Dominion 6

Coastal Carolina 31, UMass 17

Washington 30, BYU 24

Wash. State 41, UCLA 21

Wake Forest 45, Elon 3

West Virginia 31, Kansas 28

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.