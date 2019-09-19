Now that the early "exhibition" college football season is over for America's two sacred cows — Michigan and Notre Dame — we'll find out this Saturday just how good each team really is.
Evidently Las Vegas oddsmakers think both No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 11 Michigan may not be as good as they're hyped.
As of Tuesday morning, No. 3 Georgia was a 13-point favorite over the visiting Fighting Irish, and No. 13 Wisconsin was a 3-point favorite over the visiting Wolverines.
I believe it's been a long time since both schools were underdogs in the same week.
Here's my thoughts on each game:
A tough road game for the Irish, but I think they'll cover the spread. When was the last time Notre Dame was that big of an underdog? I can't remember. If ND can keep it close, a loss really won't hurt the Irish that much, because the only other game they might not be favored in is when they travel to Ann Arbor later in the season. Southern California and Stanford are really struggling this season.
It will be the Wolverines "speed in space" offense vs. the Badgers "ground attack" in a tough Big Ten opener for both squads. Conference-wise it would be a costly loss for Michigan, since they play in the tough East Division. Wisconsin could easily recover from a league loss, as it plays in the weaker West Division, where it's favored to advance to the Big Ten championship game. U of M wins a close one and its super hype train gets back on track.
Top high school game
No, that's not a typo folks. It's just a hunch on my part.
The 3-0 Bears, once again, are long overdue to beat the 2-1 Lancers, who have won the last eight in a row and 11 of the last 12. It's far and away the area's biggest rivalry which annually draws over 5,000 fans. Get there early if you want a seat, because this one should be a dandy.
At one time, the Bears led the series 21 to 3, but Lakeshore's 17-game winning streak against the Bears from 1992-2006 turned the tables and the Lancers now lead the all-time series 33 to 29. Lakeshore coach Bryan Keim has never lost to St. Joseph, having won seven straight. Unbeaten St. Joseph, under first-year coach Andrew Pratley, was an honorable mention selection in Division 3 in this week's AP poll.
Rated teams
Four area schools were rated in the top 10 in the AP prep football poll. They are Paw Paw, No. 1 in D4; Edwardsburg, No. 2 in D3; Brandywine, No. 7 in D6; and Cassopolis, No. 7 in D7.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 16-2, .889
Season: 43-14, .754
Friday
St. Joseph 21, Lakeshore 17
Benton Harbor 34, Wyoming K'ville 20
Mattawan 27, Niles 20
Wyoming Tri-unity 52, LM Catholic 34
Bridgman 62, MLutheran 13
Berrien Springs 38, Coloma 7
Brandywine 28, Wyoming Lee 14
V. Maple Valley 37, New Buffalo 20
Fennville 21, Watervliet 20
Plainwell 14, South Haven 13
Hartford 42, Eau Claire 14
Constantine 52, Buchanan 21
Paw Paw 49, Dowagiac 23
Edwardsburg 42, Vicksburg 17
Martin 54, Lawrence 34
Decatur 52, Marcellus 14
Mendon 55, Bloomingdale 15
COLLEGE
Last week: 49-10, .831
Season: 156-27, . 852
Tonight
Tulane 24, Houston 21
Friday
Utah 31, USC 28
La. Tech 30, Fla. International 17
Boise State 34, Air Force 27
Saturday
Georgia 31, Notre Dame 21
Michigan 27, Wisconsin 24
Michigan State 27, Northwestern 17
Syracuse 31, WMU 27
Miami, Fla. 52, CMU 10
EMU 28, C. Conn. St. 27
Indiana 38, UConn 14
Nebraska 34, Illinois 17
Ohio State 56, Miami, Ohio 7
Boston College 28, Rutgers 20
Alabama 63, Southern Miss 21
Arizona State 24, Colorado 14
Arkansas 33, San Jose St. 21
Army 42, Morgan St. 7
Baylor 42, Rice 10
Clemson 63, Charlotte 8
Florida State 35, Louisville 27
Florida 35, Tennessee 13
Fresno State 42, Sacramento 20
Iowa State 42, La.-Monroe 23
LSU 54, Vanderbilt 17
Mississippi 28, California 27
Miss. State 28, Kentucky 17
Missouri 31, So. Carolina 21
Nevada 30, UTEP 17
New Mexico 31, N.M. State 28
N. Texas 37, San Antonio 17
N.C. State 31, Ball State 10
Oregon 42, Stanford 17
TCU 31, SMU 23
Temple 33, Buffalo 22
Texas 35, Oklahoma St. 28
Texas A&M 27, Auburn 24
Troy 35, Akron 20
UAB 38, So. Alabama 27
UCF 24, Pittsburgh 10
Utah State 27, San Diego St. 23
Virginia 37, Old Dominion 6
Coastal Carolina 31, UMass 17
Washington 30, BYU 24
Wash. State 41, UCLA 21
Wake Forest 45, Elon 3
West Virginia 31, Kansas 28
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.