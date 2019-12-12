STEVENSVILLE — The Lakeshore wrestling team started the season with a bang when Indiana wrestling power Mishawaka rolled into town.
The Lancers held on to edge the Cavemen 32-31 Wednesday in their season opener in front of a packed gymnasium.
Tiebreaker criteria were used to determine the victor after Mishawaka’s Brendon Mark’s technical fall win over Keanu Dickerson at 130 pounds tied the score at 31-all. The win went to Lakeshore because they held a 2-1 advantage in pins.
“The kids did a great job tonight,” Lakeshore coach Bruce Bittenbender said. “It was a total team effort. It was an exciting match all the way through.”
Lakeshore earned seven wins in the match, including pins from James Harris and Bryce Ingram.
Harris pinned Cameron Powell at 152 pounds and Ingram’s pin over Mishawaka’s Justin Potter was at 189.
Freshman Cubby Wolf stepped into the lineup at 103 pounds and earned a sudden victory over Damon Black to put the Lancers up 24-22 over the Cavemen.
Mishawaka never led again.
“(Cubby’s win) was key to it all,” Bittenbender said. “Our first-team guy didn’t make weight and we had to put (Cubby) in. He had a great performance. (James) lit the place up. That kid was tough.”
Bittenbender liked how his team handled adversity. Mishwaka entered Wednesday’s match 6-0 and ranked 12th by IndianaMat.
“What we couldn’t do last year was stay off our back,” he said. “If you’re able to do that, you don’t get pinned. We didn’t give up a lot of bonus points tonight and that was key.”
Lakeshore 32, Mishawaka (Ind.) 31
103 – Cubby Wolf (L) d. Damon Black 9-7; 112 – Cameron Litaker (L) d. Gunnar Sandefur 6-2; 119 – Aaron Lucio (L) m.d. Mason Smith 11-2; 125 – Brodie Fogarty (M) m.d. Kyle Stampfly 13-3; 130 — Brendon Mark (M) t.f. Keanu Dickerson 17-2; 135 — Micah Hanau (L) m.d. Jordan Bonk 13-1; 140 – Shane Williams (L) t.f. Christian Chavez 15-0;
145 – Keagen Marble (M) m.d. Connor Noonan 12-2; 152 – James Harris (L) p. Cameron Powell 4:55; 160 – Drew Mason (M) d. Sammy Prince 11-4; 171 – Cody Timmerman (M) t.f. Tafara Rukunda 17-2; 189 – Bryce Ingram (L) p. Justin Potter 2:31; 215 – Jacob LaPlace (M) m.d. Zeke Rohl 13-4; 285 – Justice Binder (M) p. Malachi Bell 3:48.
Tiebreaker – Fifth criteria, most falls (Lakeshore 2-1).
