Tom Matthews is looking forward to carrying on Hartford’s successful football tradition.
Matthews was recently named Hartford’s new head coach. He replaces Brad Manning, who was 17-12 in three years before resigning after this past season.
“Hartford has a great tradition of football,” Matthews said. “There’s a great opportunity there.”
Since 1981, the Indians have had just six losing seasons, reached the playoffs 22 times and won the 1993 Class CC state championship.
“I certainly think the expectation is to compete for conference championships, playoffs,” Matthews said.
Matthews coached at Benton Harbor the past two seasons, going 3-5 in 2018 and 4-5 in 2019.
He said he wasn’t necessarily looking to leave the Tigers, but liked the opportunity at Hartford.
“We were working extremely hard at Benton Harbor,” Matthews said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done in two years. I know Benton Harbor will do a good job finding someone to carry on.”
Matthews used a triple-option offense with the Tigers, and has similar plans at Hartford.
“It’s a tough, hard-nosed, defense-first mentality,” Matthews said. “We’re going to run some form of option football, spread the field vertically and horizontally. We play very good defense. We’re going to run to the ball, create turnovers.”
Hartford was 6-4 last season, rallying to reach the playoffs after an 0-2 start. Matthews has had a chance to watch his new team on film, and was impressed with standout running back Aaron Sinclair, who will return next season for a fourth year on varsity.
“I’m excited to get started,” Matthews said.
