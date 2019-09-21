DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac’s football team gave Division 4 No. 1 Paw Paw all it could handle in the first half of Friday’s Wolverine Conference matchup, but too many miscues kept the Chieftains from pulling off the upset in a 40-14 loss.
“Discipline,” said Dowagiac coach Randy Brooks on the difference between the Chieftains’ first and second halves. “When things started going south a little bit, it really compounded. We’ve got to have better discipline, from technique to stupid penalties. It was disappointing.”
Dowagiac (2-2 Wolverine, 2-2) had 11 penalties in the contest, including six offside calls, two false starts and two personal fouls.
Only two of those offside calls came in the first half, and that, combined with the Chieftains’ ability to make key plays, led to a 14-10 halftime lead for Dowagiac over the top-rated Redskins (4-0, 4-0).
Paw Paw scored first in the second quarter after a scoreless first on a four-yard run by Kolby Hindenach.
Dowagiac responded quickly on the ensuing possession, capping off a long drive with a 12-yard scoring run by DJ Lanier.
Lanier finished with 32 yards on seven carries. De’Ondray Henry added 27 yards on six carries and Deshawn Brooks ran for 23 on two carries. Quarterback Cailyn Murphy completed 8-of-11 passes for 72 yards, with TJ Reed hauling in three for 36 yards.
The Redskins took what appeared to be the final drive of the first half deep into Chieftains territory. Dowagiac was able to swat down a Redskins pass on third and goal from the six yard line, and Paw Paw had to settle for a field goal by place kicker Claudia Muessig with just 19 second remaining in the half.
Dowagiac swung the momentum in a big way when Henry took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the house to give the Chieftains a 14-10 halftime advantage. Henry also returned a kickoff for a score in last week’s contest.
The second half was much different for Dowagiac, as Paw Paw scored on its first drive of the half on another scoring run by Hindenach.
Hindenach also had a scoring run in the fourth quarter. He was the Redskins’ leading rusher on the night, tallying 126 yards on 25 carries to go with his three scores.
“I think (6-foot-2, 205 pound running back Connor Hindenach) was the lead blocker on most of those runs, and he’s a tough guy. He was a load, him and their two tight ends,” Brooks said. “We knew up front they were pretty good, and they were.
“(Kolby Hindenach) was the beneficiary of a lot of good blocking, not that he didn’t do a great job, but they are good up front.”
Dowagiac struggled to get anything going offensively in the second half. In the Chieftains’ three second-half drives, they were forced to punt once, turned it over on downs another time and had a punt blocked in the end zone for another Paw Paw score.
Paw Paw also recovered two onside kicks in the second half.
Brooks said he sees potential in his team going forward, as the Chieftains showed an ability to make big plays, ripping eight plays of at least 10 or more yards in the game.
“A lot of it is correctable mistakes that we made. There were a lot of mistakes, believe it or not, in the first half too,” said Brooks. “We’ve got to have a good week of practice next week and get ready for Plainwell. But Paw Paw has a very good team. They’ve been building, getting better every single year and they do a nice job.”
Paw Paw 40, Dowagiac 14
Paw Paw 0 10 8 22 — 40
Dowagiac 0 14 0 0 — 14
Second quarter
PP — Kolby Hindenach 4 run (Claudia Muessig kick), 10:05.
D — DJ Lanier 12 run (pass failed), 7:45.
PP — Muessig field goal, :22.
D — De’Ondray Henry 85 kick return (Deshawn Brooks run), :03.
Third quarter
PP — K Hindenach 6 run (Connor Hindenach run), 7:14.
Fourth quarter
PP — Will Marshall recover block punt in end zone (K Hindenach run), 11:54.
PP — K Hindenach 20 run (Muessig kick), 8:06.
PP — C Hindenach 19 run (Muessig kick), 6:19.
PP D
First downs 16 9
Total net yards 247 181
Rushes-yards 52-239 25-109
Passing yards 8 72
Comp-att-int 1-4-1 8-12-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 11-77
Individual statistics
Rushing — Dowagiac: DJ Lanier 7-32, TD; De’Ondray Henry 6-27; Deshawn Brooks 2-23. Paw Paw: Kolby Hindenach 25-126, 3 TD; Will Marshall 7-31; Nolan Beck 4-23; Connor Hood 5-14.
Passing — Dowagiac: Cailyn Murphy 8-11-72. Paw Paw: Mason Popp 1-4-8, Jason Rocz 0-1-0, INT.
Receiving — Dowagiac: TJ Reed 3-36, Deny White 1-27. Paw Paw: Logan Cummins 1-8.
Records — Dowagiac 2-2 Wolverine, 2-2; Paw Paw 4-0, 4-0.
Contact: bspencer@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSpencer