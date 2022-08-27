August and September are the months during which we see the greatest amount of southbound shorebird migration in Southwest Michigan. Meg Heft of Hopkins visited Tiscornia Park on Aug. 9 and photographed a ruddy turnstone, a species of shorebird that nests among the Canadian tundra and winters in the east along the rocky areas of the coast from New England, south to Tierra del Fuego.
The ruddy turnstone is identified by its orange legs, which stay consistently the same color at all seasons. By August, the species has already molted into its non-breeding, or winter plumage, of a black and white patterned face and dull russet and black back. Its breeding plumage is this same basic pattern, but the colors are much more vibrant.