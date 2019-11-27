Does Michigan finally have a realistic shot at beating Ohio State this Saturday?
Evidently Las Vegas oddsmakers think so, as the opening line had the mighty Buckeyes favored by only 8 1/2. I thought it would be in the 10 to 13 range.
Throughout the season Ohio State has been favored by astronomical amounts in most of its games, and has covered those large spreads most of the time.
The Buckeyes didn't last week in their 28-17 victory over Penn State. They would have if not for two costly fumbles, one that negated a sure Ohio State touchdown, and the other that set up an easy score for the Nittany Lions. Without those two miscues, Ohio State probably wins 35-10.
If U-M coach Jim Harbaugh is finally going to upset Ohio State, three things must happen.
First, the Wolverines must win the turnover battle. Always a key factor in big rivalry games.
Secondly, their offensive line must provide great protection for quarterback Shea Patterson against the Buckeyes tremendous pass rush. Patterson is going to need another great day through the air, like he has had the last four games, in which Michigan has averaged 41.5 points in wins over Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana. No one runs the ball consistently on the Buckeyes.
And Michigan's defense, under overhyped defensive coordinator Don Brown, must at least slow down the Buckeyes' prolific offense. His defense hasn't come close to doing so under his tenure.
The forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday includes a chance of rain and snow. Weather could be an equalizer for the Wolverines, who played well in the rain against Notre Dame.
The only thing on the line for Michigan is pride. For Ohio State, which has already won the Big Ten EAST, an undefeated season and national title aspirations are still in the works.
Make it:
Ohio State 34, Michigan 24
The Buckeyes win their eighth straight over the Wolverines and 15th of the last 16.
High school championships
The Michigan High School Athletic Association's 11-player state championships are Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Division 2, 4, 6, and 8 games are Friday, with the Division 1, 3, 5 and 7 games on Saturday.
Game times both days are 10 a.m. (Divisions 7 & 8); 1 p.m. (Divisions 1 & 2); 4:30 p.m. (Divisions 5 & 6) and 7:30 p.m. (Divisions 3 and 4).
The 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. games will be televised live on Fox Sports Detroit & Fox Sports Detroit-PLUS. The 4:30 and 7:30 games will be televised live on Fox Sports Detroit-PLUS.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 1-1, .500
Season: 149-38, .797
11-Player State
Championships
Friday
D2
Detroit Martin Luther King 28,
Muskegon Mona Shores 21
D4
Detroit Country Day 34,
Grand Rapids Catholic 28
D6
Monroe St. Mary's 23
Maple City Glen Lake 20
D8
Reading 35, Beal City 27
Saturday
D1
Davison 27, Brighton 21
D3
Muskegon 33, River Rouge 22
D5
Lansing Catholic 28, Almont 21
D7
Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Pewamo-Westphalia 20
COLLEGE
Last week: 41-9, .820
Season: 503-123, .804
Thursday
Mississippi 28, Miss. St. 24
Friday
CMU 35, Toledo 27
EMU 33, Kent State 27
Iowa 23, Nebraska 17
Appalachian St. 38, Troy 27
Boise State 34, Colorado St. 24
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 17
Memphis 32, Cincinnati 21
Missouri 30, Arkansas 20
TCU 28, W. Virginia 17
Texas 38, Texas Tech 28
UCF 41, S. Florida 20
Va. Tech 27, Virginia 24
Washington 31, Wash. St. 27
Saturday
Ohio State 34, Michigan 24
MSU 38, Maryland 13
Notre Dame 42, Stanford 17
Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 23
Illinois 37, Northwestern 24
Indiana 35, Purdue 28
Penn State 56, Rutgers 3
Air Force 28, Wyoming 17
Alabama 28, Auburn 27
Arizona State 35, Arizona 24
Baylor 42, Kansas 20
BYU 21, San Diego St. 20
California 34, UCLA 30
Charlotte 33, Old Dominion 22
Clemson 52, S. Carolina 10
Georgia 24, Geo. Tech 3
Geo. State 32, Geo. Southern 23
Fla. Atlantic 31, Southern Miss. 24
Florida 38, Florida State 20
Iowa State 31, Kansas St. 28
LSU 49, Texas A&M 31
La.-Lafayette 42, La.-Monroe 21
La. Tech 30, San Antonio 22
Kentucky 31, Louisville 27
Navy 27, Houston 20
Nevada 31, UTEP 24
Miami, Fla. 28, Duke 21
Oklahoma 42, Okla. St. 28
Oregon 35, Oregon St. 14
Pittsburgh 23, Boston College 14
Rice 34, UTEP 31
SMU 28, Tulane 24
Temple 34, UConn 17
Tennessee 31, Vanderbilt 17
Tulsa 42, E. Carolina 35
Utah 45, Colorado 10
Utah State 33, New Mexico 20
Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 27
W. Kentucky 34, Mid-Tenn. St. 24
