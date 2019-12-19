WATERVLIET — Watervliet took care of business in their last home wrestling match of the decade.
Thanks to some late-match heroics from Santiago Wilkinson and Don Smith III, the Panthers edged the Comets 39-33 Wednesday in Southwestern Athletic Conference action.
“We were a little disappointed things didn’t go our way in a few of the lower weight classes,” Watervliet coach Joe Isbrecht said. “We knew it was going to be close, but thankfully our big boys pulled through for us.”
With the match tied at 27 following Coloma wrestler Alec DeLaTorre’s pin of Isaac Barton in the 171-pound weight class, Watervliet received pins from Santiago Wilkinson at 189 and Don Smith at 215 to clinch the win. James Kolososky (112) and Nathan Isbrecht (135) also earned pins for the Panthers.
“(Santiago’s pin) was a big one,” Joe Isbrecht said. “We told him that we needed him to win. Six is extra, but we needed him to win. He got it done, and we knew Don was going to be okay. Our big boys saved us in the end.”
In addition to DeLaTorre, Ian Ishmael (152) and Cole Alsup (285) earned pins for the Comets. With several wrestlers unable to participate in Wednesday’s match, Coloma was forced to void two weight classes in a match that went down to the wire.
“We’re still making bad mistakes,” Coloma coach Ken Ashley said. “We didn’t have enough kids and didn’t have enough firepower. When we get the rest of our kids back we’ll be alright. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Watervliet will compete in the South Haven Invitational on Saturday. Joe Isbrecht likes what he’s seeing from his team as they head into the new year.
“We’ve definitely figured out a bunch of things we need to work on,” he said. “We’re not doing too bad; we’re right around where we want to be. We’ve got to work the little guys a bit more, but we looked good today.”
Watervliet 39, Coloma 33
103 – Delray Williams (C) m.d. Annabel Farlow 13-5; 112 – James Kolosowsky (W) p. Alexis Robards 0:25; 119 – Caeleb Ishmael (C) d. Trever Pelton 1-0; 125 – Logan Furgeson (C) d. Dominick Morrison 8-6; 130 – Mason Current (C) by forfeit; 135 – Nathan Isbrecht (W) p. Blane Sutherland 2:16; 140 – Alex Isbrecht (W) by forfeit;
145 – Evan Orlando (W) by forfeit; 152 – Ian Ishmael (C) p. Korben Camp 0:53; 160 – Isaiah Yazel (W) d. Michael Case 4-2; 171 – Alec DeLaTorre (Coloma) p. Isaac Barton 0:56; 189 – Santiago Wilkinson (W) over Aaron Pounders 2:54; 215 – Don Smith (W) p. Travis Dorr 2:51; 285 – Cole Alsup (C) p. Parker Lanning 2:58.
