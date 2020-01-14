Elliot Uzelac turned around two local football programs coming off winless seasons. Now he’s getting back into coaching at age 78 to lead an established winner.
Berrien Springs announced Uzelac as its new football coach Monday, replacing Bill Bergan. The Shamrocks have made six straight playoff appearances and had an unbeaten regular season in 2019.
“Bill has done an outstanding job,” Uzelac said. “It’ll be a real pleasure to take over a program that’s so well-coached and so successful. I just want to continue that and hopefully take it to the next level.”
Uzelac last coached at Benton Harbor in 2017. He said he wasn’t necessarily looking to coach again, but the Berrien Springs job caught his interest.
The Shamrocks have invested heavily in their facilities and will debut a new turf field this season after playing home games at St. Joseph and Bridgman last year.
“The one thing I’m impressed with is how important winning is to them,” Uzelac said. “You can see that with the money they’re spending. They really want this to be a really special school in Southwest Michigan.”
Uzelac’s long coaching history includes head coaching stints at Western Michigan and Navy, as well as time as an assistant with Michigan, Ohio State, and the Cleveland Browns.
Uzelac drew national attention during his three-year run as head coach at Benton Harbor. He guided the Tigers to their first-ever playoff appearance in 2015, then followed it up with an undefeated regular season in 2016. Over three seasons, his record was 21-11.
Uzelac first coached in the area at St. Joseph from 2006-10. He revived the Bears’ program, going 45-13 and winning two district titles and a regional crown.
“Coach Uzelac brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Shamrocks,” Berrien Springs athletic director Alan Alsbro said.
Uzelac said that he has the blessing of his wife Wendy, who previously encouraged him to take the Benton Harbor job.
“Wendy and I talked it over,” Uzelac said. “I’m in very good health, I have a lot of energy. I want to do it right and when I leave it will be taken over by someone on the staff.
“As long as I’m healthy, I’ll keep rolling.”
The Shamrocks had a senior-laden roster last season, and Uzelac is eager to get to work with his new players.
“The makings are there for another successful run, but they’ll be very inexperienced,” Uzelac said. “They had a great senior class. They were really a great class. We really have to work hard and get these guys ready to play that are coming back.”
Berrien Springs will hold a player-parent meeting for grades 8-11 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the high school cafeteria.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders