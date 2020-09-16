Denny Dock has a wealth of talent to mold Lakeshore football into a winner again.
The Lancers return 10 starters on defense and six on offense from last fall’s 4-5 squad.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Denny Dock has a wealth of talent to mold Lakeshore football into a winner again.
The Lancers return 10 starters on defense and six on offense from last fall’s 4-5 squad.
Sports columnist for The Herald-Palladium
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.