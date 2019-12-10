Wallace returns to coach Michigan Lutheran

Jeff Wallace is no stranger to coaching basketball in Southwest Michigan.
Wallace, a former St. Joseph girls basketball coach, has returned to the area to coach again after leaving the Bears’ program in 2013 for a teaching job in Indianapolis.
He’ll be taking over as Michigan Lutheran’s boys basketball coach.
“We are excited to have on board coach Wallace,” said Michigan Lutheran athletic director John Eggert in a news release. “He’s a veteran coach whose experience and winning attitude will be used to our advantage.”
Wallace served as an assistant coach for Lutheran’s boys team from 2003-06.
“The Titans were highly successful during those years,” added Eggert. “I expect coach Wallace to again bring his dedication, knowledge and winning ways back to ML for another great run of basketball success.”
Wallace left Lutheran for the St. Joseph girls job in 2006, where he coached for six seasons. He compiled an 83-52 record in that span, including a 20-0 regular season and a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division title in the 2011-12 campaign.
He also led the Bears to three district championships.
“I am extremely grateful to Principal (Matt) Herbst, Athletic Director John Eggert, and the entire Michigan Lutheran community for allowing me the privilege of coaching this program,” Wallace said. “It has been a pleasure to reunite with coach Eggert and (Lutheran girls basketball coach) Ron Briney and begin to invest in this journey.”
Wallace inherits a Lutheran program that has struggled the past few seasons. The Titans have compiled a 33-71 record over the last five seasons, including a 3-18 campaign last winter.
Wallace said he’s hoping to bring a culture of success to back to Lutheran, who last won a conference championship in 2012 as a member of the Red Arrow Conference.
“Learning a new system is a challenge at any level,” he said. “Mastering the concepts, goals, designs and specifics of the system is a constant work in progress for our young men.
“We are putting new things in every day, and with that comes progress and hiccups along the way. We build on the positives and learn from the mistakes in hopes of bettering our squad the best we can. I am thankful for a group of guys who are wiling to commit to improvement of all kinds.”
Returning for the Titans are a few key players.
Cameron Guse, a 6-foot-5 senior, was an all-conference honorable mention selection last season. He returns for his third and final varsity season at the forward spot.
Nate Menzinger, also a senior in his third season, will start as a guard.
Other returning seniors include guards AJ DeWeerd and Max Plocher. Eric Zheng, also a senior guard, will play his first season at the varsity level.
The Titans return a few juniors with varsity experience. Jordan Ramirez, Sam Taylor and Andrew Semenak, all guards, return for a second season.
Wallace said the Titans will lean on those experienced players heavily this season.
“There is no substitute for experience, and we are building on that as quickly as we can,” he said. “The boys are working hard mentally and physically every day to get better. We also have some nice length, which will need to be utilized by us as best we can.”
Bridgman graduated few players from a small team last season, and as a result the Bees have an experienced roster this winter.
Senior center Hunter Adams is returning after missing nearly all of his junior season with an ACL injury. As a sophomore, Adams, who stands 6-6, set a Bridgman school record for most rebounds in a season.
Also returning is Luke Blesy, a junior guard and deep-shooting threat who earned all-conference honorable mention honors a season ago.
Jackson Schmaltz and Kristian Dalton, both senior forwards, also return for the Bees.
Other seniors include Henry Branch, Donnie Necas and Ethan Pope, all guards, as well as forward Andrew Pliley and center Austin Crowder.
Sophomore Jayce Warren saw some time at the varsity level as a freshman last season, and he returns for his second year at the guard position. Nate Necas is also a sophomore guard, and Harry Siewert is a sophomore forward/guard combo.
The Bees finished 9-12 a season ago.
New Buffalo finished second in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph White Division last season with a 10-3 division record and 13-10 overall mark.
The Bison also won their first district title since 2015, and return plenty of talent from that team.
Senior Tucker Morse will be one of the Bison’s top two offensive players, said New Buffalo coach Nate Tripp. Morse led the Bison in points a season ago, leading to an all-conference selection.
Kaden Parmley was also all-conference last season as a freshman. Tripp listed Parmley as another offensive threat.
Junior Nate Tripp returns in the center position. He led the team last year in blocked shots, and should continue that trend down low this season. Junior Cole Haskins was voted as the team’s captain.
Coach Tripp listed sophomore Anthony Lijewski and junior Sean Gordon as defensive and shooting threats.
Other senior players include Michael Flick and Andrew Kuta.
Another player to keep an eye on is Zack Forker, a sophomore who stands at 6-foot-9.
Lake Michigan Catholic will have a familiar face coaching this season, as former coach Josh Beckmann returns to take over the Lakers’ program
Beckmann coached at Catholic for four seasons from 2006-09 before departing to coach Coloma. He also had coaching stints at Countryside and Watervliet before returning to his alma mater this season.
The Lakers won their first district championship since 2005 two seasons ago, but struggle last year, finishing 5-12 overall.
Catholic has just two players on the roster with varsity experience in senior guards Max Allen and Jacob Koenig.
The other eight players on the roster will be new to the varsity team this season.
Besides Allen and Koenig, Vincent Ireland, a 5-9 forward, is the only senior on the roster.
Andrew Conklin, a 6-3 junior, will see time at the center position, with fellow juniors Nate Green, Jon Jolly, Jake Jozwiak, Charles LaSata and Matthew Roch also listed.
Diego Nerio is the only sophomore listed on the roster.
Countryside, which finished 7-10 a season ago, has a new coach this season in Demarcus Gilbert.
The Cougars have just eight players on the roster, six of which are listed as forwards.
Though the roster may be small in numbers, there is a good amount of experience
Senior Charles Booker will start at guard, returning for a third varsity season.
Also in their third seasons are forwards Terrance Allen and Brandon Buchanan.
Forwards Elisha Smith, a senior, and Jamere Matlock, a sophomore, each bring a season of experience, as does senior guard Marcus Broadway.
Newcomers are Victor Norris and Jeffery Brown, both junior forwards.
