A big offensive first quarter helped boost Watervliet to its second win of the season, as the Panthers topped Fennville 56-21 on the road.
Watervliet scored 26 first-quarter points, led offensively by Don Smith, who had two rushing scores and also caught a third.
Jordan Abney also had a big night. He caught two passes for 41 yards, rushed for a score and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
F 0 14 7 0 — 21
W 26 14 8 8 — 56
First quarter
W — Safety.
W — Don Smith 1 run (Evan Hutchins from Tyson Williams).
W — Smith 10 pass from Williams (Jordan Abney from Williams).
W — Smith 65 run (Abney from Williams).
Second quarter
F — Shawn Olund 19 run (Benjamin Peterson run).
W — Abney 82 kickoff return (Hutchins from Williams).
F — Joshua Parcher 5 pass from Peterson (kick failed).
W — Abney 6 run (pass failed).
Third quarter
W — Jerry Unger 44 run (Abney from Williams).
F — Tyler Schut 18 from Peterson (David Peralta-Salinas).
Fourth quarter
W — Aaron Nave 5 run (Isaac Wilmoth run).
F W
First downs 21 16
Total net yards 384 364
Rushes-yards 46-326 31-308
Passing yards 58 56
Comp-att-int 4-11-1 5-9-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-91 4-35
Punts-avg. 0-0 0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Watervliet: Don Smith 18-178-2. Fennville: Shawn Olund 16-109, Tyger Rastall 14-85.
Receiving — Watervliet: Jordan Abney 2-41.
Passing — Watervliet: Tyson Williams 4-11-58-1-1.
Records — Watervliet 2-2, Fennville 1-3.
Benton Harbor 66, Wyoming Kelloggsville 0
Benton Harbor improved to 2-2 with its most lopsided win in years.
The Tigers have a key game next Friday at Battle Creek Central. The Bearcats won last year’s meeting 27-26.
Complete results were unavailable.
Decatur 17, Marcellus 0
Decatur earned its second straight win in shutout over Southwest 10 Conference opponent Marcellus.
Jack O’Brien and Colin Warkentien each scored on touchdown runs for the Raiders. Warkentien led Decatur with 96 yards on 16 carries.
Matthew Allett kicked a 33-yard field goal to round out the Raiders’ scoring.
Romeo Lopez tallied 14 tackles on defense, with Jared Checkley and Gavin Boot adding 12 apiece.
Marc 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dec 7 0 3 7 — 17
First quarter
D — Jack O’Brien 2 run (Matthew Allett kick)
Third quarter
D — Allett 33 field goal
Fourth quarter
D — Colin Warkentien 11 run (Allett kick)
M B
First downs 8 13
Total net yards 265 241
Rushes-yards 34-81 38-219
Passing yards 184 22
Comp-att-int 11-16-0 2-7-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-30 3-40
Punts-avg. 3-28.1 2-43
Rushing — Marcellus: Sam King 16-50. Decatur: Warkentien 16-96.
Passing — Marcellus: Gavin Etter 11-16-184; Decatur: Payton Hoekstra 2-6-22, Ethan Makowski 0-0-1.
Receiving — Marcellus: Kaeler Stafne 3-83. Decatur: Allett 1-15.
Tackling — Decatur: Romeo Lopez 14, Jared Checkley 12, Gavin Boot 12.
Records — Marcellus 1-2 SW 10, 2-2; Decatur 2-2, 2-2.
Constantine 42, Buchanan 7
Buchanan struggled to keep up with Constantine’s ground attack in a 42-7 loss.
Constantine rushed for 430 yards, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second and third, and one in the fourth to slowly pull away from the Bucks.
Buchanan quarterback Sam Riley completed 14-of-36 passes for 150 yards. He also tossed the Bucks’ lone score, a 17-yarder to Levi Zelmer.
B 0 0 7 0 — 7
C 7 14 14 7 — 42
First quarter
C — 21 run (kick good).
Second quarter
C — 8 run (kick failed).
C — 11 run (2 point good).
Third quarter
C — 20 run (kick good).
B — Levi Zelmer 17 pass from Sam Riley (Logan Grwinski kick).
C — 49 run (kick good).
Fourth quarter
C — 15 run (kick good).
B C
First downs 14 24
Total net yards 174 467
Rushes-yards 20-24 50-430
Passing yards 150 37
Comp-att-int 14-36-1 2-2-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-80 8-90
Punts-avg. 3-33.7 1-37
Individual statistics
Rushing — Buchanan: Sam Riley 12-12, Levi Zelmer 1-8.
Passing — Buchanan: Riley 14-36-150-1-1.
Receiving — Buchanan: Aidan Kile 5-45, Johnny Rager 3-33, Zelmer 2-33-1, Jack Branch 1-19, Keeghan Pelley 2-14.
Tackles — Buchanan: Gavin Fazi 8, Aidan Kile 6.5, Keeghan Pelley 6, Levi Zelmer 6.
Records — Buchanan 0-4, Constantine 3-1.
Maple Valley 44, New Buffalo 18
Three first-quarter fumbles set New Buffalo’s eight-man football team back from the start in the loss.
The Lions led 30-0 before New Buffalo scored twice to trail 30-12 at half.
Michael Bombin ran for a 73-yard score for the Bison in the fourth quarter.
Niles 28, Mattawan 7
Javond Ball had two rushing touchdowns and added an interception on defense to lead the Vikings to a 28-7 win over Mattawan.
Nate Goins scored twice for the Vikings, the first on a 70-yard kick return and the second on a 67-yard run. Niles (1-2 SMAC West, 1-3) is at Gull Lake on Thursday.