Winning the Western Amateur at the Point O’ Woods Golf & Country Club was a key moment for many golfers on their way to successful professional careers.
“I think winning this gave me the belief, ‘Wow, maybe I can do this as a career,’” 1988 champion Chris DiMarco said at last month’s media day for this year’s Western Amateur.
“This was the highlight of my amateur career. To be back here where it happened gives me goosebumps.”
Point O’ Woods is hosting the tournament this week for the first time since 2008, and many top amateur players will look to follow the footsteps of DiMarco and other past champions who went on to win on the PGA Tour.
The Benton Harbor course was the site of the Western Amateur from 1971-2008, as well as 1963 and 1965. Sixteen golfers who won the tournament there went on to win at least one PGA Tour event, and eight won major championships.
Point O’ Woods saw its most notable run of great golfers pass through in the early 1990s. Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson won in 1991. Justin Leonard, who has 12 PGA Tour victories and won the 1997 British Open, was a repeat Western Amateur winner in 1992 and 1993. And in 1994, Tiger Woods won on his way to one of the best careers in golf history.
Other major champions to win at Point O’ Woods included Hal Sutton (1979, 1980), Curtis Strange (1974), Ben Crenshaw (1973), Andy North (1971) and Tom Weiskopf (1963).
Others to win at least one PGA Tour event included Danny Lee (2008), Ryan Moore (2004), DiMarco (1988), Scott Verplank (1985), John Inman (1984), Rick Fehr (1982), Bob Clampett (1978) and Andy Bean (1975).
It isn’t just past champions who have looked at the Western Amateur as a key moment. Rocco Mediate finished runner-up to Inman in 1984, and after winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, recalled his success at Point O’ Woods.
“The Western Amateur changed my golfing life, period,” Mediate said. “I can assure you of that. I said it for 30 years. I loved it, just loved it.”
A history of winners
Here’s a breakdown of the golfers who won the Western Amateur golf tournament when it was held at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club.
• 2008: Danny Lee
• 2007: Jhared Hack
• 2006: Bronson LaCassie
• 2005: Jamie Lovemark
• 2004: Ryan Moore
• 2003: Chris Botsford
• 2002: John Klauk
• 2001: Bubba Dickerson
• 2000: Michael Kirk
• 1999: Steve Scott
• 1998: Michael Henderson
• 1997: Danny Green
• 1996: Joel Kribel
• 1995: Patrick Lee
• 1994: Tiger Woods
• 1993: Justin Leonard
• 1992: Justin Leonard
• 1991: Phil Mickelson
• 1990: Craig Kanada
• 1989: David Sutherland
• 1988: Chris DiMarco
• 1987: Hugh Royer III
• 1986: Greg Parker
• 1985: Scott Verplank
• 1984: John Inman
• 1983: Billy Tuten
• 1982: Rick Fehr
• 1981: Frank Fuhrer
• 1980: Hal Sutton
• 1979: Hal Sutton
• 1978: Bob Clampett
• 1977: Jim Nelford
• 1976: John Stark
• 1975: Andy Bean
• 1974: Curtis Strange
• 1973: Ben Crenshaw
• 1972: Gary Sanders
• 1971: Andy North
• 1965: Bob Smith
• 1963: Tom Weiskopf