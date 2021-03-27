Three greater white fronted geese in foreground, with Canada Geese in background, March 9, at Three Oaks Wastewater Ponds. Initially found by David Denton of Paw Paw on March 8, they remained at Three Oaks until at least March 18.
Three greater white fronted geese in foreground, with Canada Geese in background, March 9, at Three Oaks Wastewater Ponds. Initially found by David Denton of Paw Paw on March 8, they remained at Three Oaks until at least March 18.
Three greater white fronted geese in foreground, with Canada Geese in background, March 9, at Three Oaks Wastewater Ponds. Initially found by David Denton of Paw Paw on March 8, they remained at Three Oaks until at least March 18.
Photo provided / Lisa Schaller
Three greater white fronted geese in foreground, with Canada Geese in background, March 9, at Three Oaks Wastewater Ponds. Initially found by David Denton of Paw Paw on March 8, they remained at Three Oaks until at least March 18.
On March 8, David Denton of Paw Paw located three greater white fronted geese at the Three Oaks Retention Ponds. Greater white fronted geese are also known by sportsmen as “speckle bellies” for the overall grayish breast along with dark bars. This goose resembles a barnyard goose, but the latter lacks the dark bars on the chest.
While greater white fronted geese occurrences are still uncommon, and noteworthy, in Southwest Michigan, they are no longer considered rare. Over the last 30-40 years, geese that range over the interior of North America have dramatically increased in numbers. This includes not only the greater white fronted goose, but also Canada goose, cackling goose. snow goose, and Ross’s goose.