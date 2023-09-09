Brad Anderson photographed a flock of willets on Aug. 17 while walking on Weko Beach in Bridgman. Although there are five willets seen in Anderson’s photo, 13 total were present.
Willets are among the first birds to begin their southbound migration for the winter, often starting as early as late June, peaking in late July and August, with stragglers remaining on the Great Lakes shorelines into September. This one-foot, three-inch tall shorebird winters along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts from Chesapeake Bay, south to northern South America. Willets also winter along the Pacific Coast of the western US and Mexico, south to South America and on the coasts of Caribbean islands.