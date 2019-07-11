World of Outlaws returns to Hartford Speedway

Hartford Speedway will host the Battle of Michigan on Friday, part of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Hot laps will start at 6:30 p.m. Recently retired NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne, whose racing team competes in the series, will sign autographs from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kahne owns the car driven by Brad Sweet, who has nine victories this season and leads the series standings. In second place is 10-time series champion Donny Schatz, followed by David Gravel in third place, Daryn Pittman in fourth and Logan Schuchart in fifth.
Gravel won the last World of Outlaws event at Hartford in 2017, setting a record with a time of 13.731 seconds on the three-eighths-mile track. Sweet finished second and Schuchart was third.
Gravel also holds the record on the track’s former distance of a half-mile. Shane Stewart won the event in 2016, the last time it was held on the half-mile track.
Hartford Speedway first hosted the World of Outlaws in 1996.
The series has made eight visits to the track, and no driver has ever won twice there.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com, by calling SLS Promotions at (815) 344-2023, or at the gate on race day.