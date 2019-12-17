Zeke Rohl: A tough and tested Lakeshore wrestler

Zeke Rohl is a force to be reckoned with on the mat for the Lakeshore wrestling team.
Rohl earned all-state wrestling honors after placing seventh at the Division 2 state wrestling finals at 215 pounds last season. He finished with the season with a 33-8 record.
Rohl is off to a good start this season, finishing second at 215 in Saturday’s Allegan Southwest Classic.
“He’s a tough kid,” Lakeshore wrestling coach Bruce Bittenbender said. “He’s been around the game for a long time, he’s rawboned. When he walks out on the mat, he’s going to give you his best. He has great athletic ability, as he has showcased on the football field. He’s strong, too, and that’s what keeps him in matches.”
Rohl was also a three-year varsity player on the football team and lined up both at linebacker and running back for the Lancers.
“In a sport like this, football guys space out of here because when they’re playing football at 250 pounds and the other guy is 150 they can just blow them out,” Bittenbender said. “Here on the mat, it’s 250 vs. 250. You can’t rely on outmuscling your opponent, you have to have the skills to match, and he has that.”
In addition to participating in sports, Rohl enjoys being involved with his 4-H club.
You’re a football player and a wrestler. Which sport is your favorite?
I honestly like them both equally. I like that they’re seasonal so I can change it up so I’m not experiencing all of it at one time.
What about the sport of wrestling appeals to you the most?
I like the competition. You walk out there and it’s you versus the other person, it’s not really a team sport. It’s all on you.
Do you have some goals for this season?
I’d like to have a winning record this season and make a deep run in the state wrestling tournament.
What is your favorite subject in school?
I would have to say math. It’s a subject that just comes easy to me.
Do you have an idea of what you’d like to do after graduating?
I plan on going to college and I would like to play sports at the collegiate level. I just haven’t decided where, yet.
What do you like about 4-H?
I like the community aspect of it. It gets you out talking to people in the community.
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden