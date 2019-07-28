Matt Zerbel has been playing golf at Point O’ Woods Golf & Country Club for a long time. He’ll play there again this week with a little more on the line.
Zerbel, a 2014 St. Joseph graduate, will compete in this week’s Western Amateur as Point O’ Woods club champion. He’ll be the only local golfer in the field as the tournament returns to the Benton Harbor course that was its home from 1971-2008.
“I remember starting out at the red tees out there when I was 12 years old,” Zerbel said. “It’s special to me, and special to play in this tournament.”
Zerbel has an impressive golf resume. He was an all-state player at St. Joseph, and went on to play in college. He started at Detroit Mercy before transferring to Columbus State, an NCAA Division II school in Georgia. There he was able to play year-round, and occasionally golf at Augusta National Golf Club, the site of the Masters.
Zerbel hasn’t been able to play as regularly as he did while in college, but he did compete in the Michigan Open in May in preparation for the Western Amateur.
Zerbel is a four-time Point O’ Woods club champion, and skipped last year’s Michigan Amateur to play in the club championship with the goal of winning a spot in the Western Amateur. He hopes his familiarity with the course will give him an advantage.
“It’s definitely my favorite golf course,” Zerbel said. “I’m obviously sentimental about it. I’m comfortable for as long as I’ve been out there.
“There’s some advantage to me out there playing, but there’s also the added pressure of all the local guys watching me.”
The Western Amateur format is a demanding one. Players play 18 holes on both Tuesday and Wednesday before the first cut.
On Thursday, another 36 holes will trim the field to a final 16. The remaining players will compete in two rounds of single-elimination match play on Friday, with the semifinals and finals held Saturday.
“I want to just go out there and enjoy it,” Zerbel said. “I’d like to get four rounds of stroke play. If I could be in the last 16, that would be fun to be in that situation.
“It’s going to take good golf. It’s going to take a solid four days.”
Many of the top college players in the country are competing in the Western Amateur. Zerbel’s collegiate experience means he won’t be overwhelmed, but he’s still aware of the challenge.
“I’ve played really good players before,” Zerbel said, “but I just think the depth in this field... it’s not one or two guys, the whole field is really impressive.”
Leading the way is defending champion Cole Hammer, who just finished his freshman season at the University of Texas.
Hammer is one of six players in the field ranked among the top 10 amateurs in the world, along with Isaiah Salinda (Stanford), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), John Pak (Florida State), Spencer Ralston (Georgia) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State).
“We strive each year to attract the best amateur players in the world, and we’re pleased that so many of them have chosen to play in this year’s Western Amateur,” said Vince Pellegrino, senior vice president of tournaments for the Western Golf Association, in a news release.
Yu is from Taiwan, one of 20 different nations represented in the field.
A history of winners
Here's a breakdown of the golfers who won the Western Amateur golf tournament when it was held at Point O'Woods Golf & Country Club.
• 2008: Danny Lee
• 2007: Jhared Hack
• 2006: Bronson LaCassie
• 2005: Jamie Lovemark
• 2004: Ryan Moore
• 2003: Chris Botsford
• 2002: John Klauk
• 2001: Bubba Dickerson
• 2000: Michael Kirk
• 1999: Steve Scott
• 1998: Michael Henderson
• 1997: Danny Green
• 1996: Joel Kribel
• 1995: Patrick Lee
• 1994: Tiger Woods
• 1993: Justin Leonard
• 1992: Justin Leonard
• 1991: Phil Mickelson
• 1990: Craig Kanada
• 1989: David Sutherland
• 1988: Chris DiMarco
• 1987: Hugh Royer III
• 1986: Greg Parker
• 1985: Scott Verplank
• 1984: John Inman
• 1983: Billy Tuten
• 1982: Rick Fehr
• 1981: Frank Fuhrer
• 1980: Hal Sutton
• 1979: Hal Sutton
• 1978: Bob Clampett
• 1977: Jim Nelford
• 1976: John Stark
• 1975: Andy Bean
• 1974: Curtis Strange
• 1973: Ben Crenshaw
• 1972: Gary Sanders
• 1971: Andy North
• 1965: Bob Smith
• 1963: Tom Weiskopf