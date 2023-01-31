ST. JOSEPH — Defending state champion Aaron Lucio reached a wrestling high school milestone here Saturday in leading Lakeshore to its third straight Greater Berrien County Invitational team title.

The Lancers senior breezed through the 132-pound weight class garnering three pins and a convincing 20-8 major decision over Brandywine's Drake Heath in their title tilt for his 150th career win and a rare fourth consecutive county invitational crown. Lucio is now 33-1 on the season.

