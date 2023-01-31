Lakeshore’s Aaron Lucio gets his 150th career victory with a win over Brandywine’s Drake Heath during their 132 pound championship match Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational at St. Joseph High School.
Lakeshore’s Luke Ponton falls to Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff during their 157 pound championship match Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational at St. Joseph High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Lakeshore’s Cole Lausch pins Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth during their 120 pound championship match Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational at St. Joseph High School.
Lakeshore’s Brady Baker defeats St. Joseph’s Marcus Lowry during their 106 pound championship match Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational at St. Joseph High School.
St. Joseph’s Landon Thomas defeats Lawton’s Dustin Mallory during their 138 pound championship match Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational.
Area wrestlers compete Saturday during the Berrien County Invitational at St. Joseph High School.
The 2023 Berrien County Invitational champions are pictured: front row, left to right, Lakeshore’s Brady Baker (106), Lawton’s Austin Garcia (113), Lakeshore’s Cole Lausch (120), Constantine’s Bear Griebe (126), Lakeshore’s Aaron Lucio (132), St. Joseph’s Landon Thomas (138). Back row, left to right, Lawton’s JJ Crall (144), Mattawan’s Colby Klinger (150), Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (157), Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (165), Caledonia’s Dylan Meduna (175), Constantine’s Troy Demas (190), Constantine’s Bennett Vanden Berg (215), Decatur’s Braydon Ross (285).
ST. JOSEPH — Defending state champion Aaron Lucio reached a wrestling high school milestone here Saturday in leading Lakeshore to its third straight Greater Berrien County Invitational team title.
The Lancers senior breezed through the 132-pound weight class garnering three pins and a convincing 20-8 major decision over Brandywine's Drake Heath in their title tilt for his 150th career win and a rare fourth consecutive county invitational crown. Lucio is now 33-1 on the season.