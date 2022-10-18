St. Joseph swimmer Madison Tyburczy is willing to swim any event to help her team win.
Tyburczy, a sophomore, is a versatile athlete in the pool, swimming the 200-meter medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay, and sometimes the 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
During her club season with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics in Holland, she’ll add the 200 breaststroke.
“Madison loves to race,” said St. Joseph swim coach Janet Beemer. “Swimming changes from age group swimming, which is very individual, to a team sport in high school. Places are more important than times. Madison’s times are very good, but if she is in a race and it’s close, she will win. That drive will help her succeed in swimming and in life.”
She’s qualified for to events at the state finals this season, the 100 breaststroke (personal best of 1:08.82), as well as the 200 medley relay alongside teammates Breanne Pratley, Mia Wurster and Elizabeth Straub (time of 1:56.93).
In other events, Tyburczy sports personal best times of 2:24.00 in the 200 individual medley, 5:43.77 in the 500 freestyle and 1:46.50 in the 200 free relay.
Outside of swimming, Tyburczy runs track in the spring, competing in the 800-meter run and sometimes the 400. She’s also planning to get involved in the AP leadership program at St. Joseph, and carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.
When did you first start swimming and how did you grow to love the sport?
I started swimming for the Yacht Club summer league when I was eight. I think I really liked the racing aspect of it. I still do, and so I decided to start swimming for the USA team St. Joseph Aquatics when I was 10. I always wanted to race the older girls at practice and so I started getting pretty good. When I was 11 I finally qualified for Junior Olympics, and I think that’s when it clicked in my mind that this was going to be the sport for me.
What goals do you have for the rest of the season?
This season, I’d love to qualify for the 200 free relay at state, and I’d also like to add the 200 IM as another individual event.
What is your favorite swimming memory?
My favorite swim memory is probably when I swam the 100 breast at Long Course Summer State and I touched the wall and I thought, “that was the worst swim of my life.” Then I looked up at the board, and I had gotten second and qualified for sectionals.
Do you have any pre-race routines or rituals?
I’m a pretty superstitious person, so I wear the same hair tie every time I race. During the heat before me, I shake out my arms and legs, then, when I get up on the block, shake my arms, snap and then I’m ready to go.
Do you have any professional or collegiate swimmers that you look up to or try to model yourself after?
I look up to (United States Olympic swimmer) Lydia Jacoby the most out of any swimmer. She is a senior in high school and has already won Olympic gold in the 100 breast.
What do you like to do in your spare time? Any hobbies?
I don’t have much spare time, since on Saturdays I go up to Holland and swim, but when I do, I love to bake for my family.