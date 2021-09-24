St. Joseph graduate Maya Hunter has enjoyed a lot of success golfing at Harbor Shores. Not as much as her playing partner this weekend, however.
Hunter is playing at the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee, held this weekend at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California. She’ll be golfing with Paul Broadhurst, who won the 2018 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. The local course has hosted the event in even-numbered years since 2012, though the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.