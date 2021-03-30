210325-HP-lake-wrestle-140-pound1445-photo.jpg

Lakeshore’s Micah Hanau works against Edwardsburg’s Zach Zache during their 140-pound regional match Wednesday night at Gull Lake High School. Hanau won the match.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

Lakeshore wrestler Micah Hanau is on a roll and plans to keep it going.

Hanau, a junior, won last season’s Division 2 state title at 130 pounds. This season, he’s 22-0, recently recorded his 100th career victory, and is ranked No. 1 at 140.

