Lakeshore wrestler Micah Hanau is on a roll and plans to keep it going.
Hanau, a junior, won last season’s Division 2 state title at 130 pounds. This season, he’s 22-0, recently recorded his 100th career victory, and is ranked No. 1 at 140.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 9:14 am
The Herald-Palladium’s Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Whirlpool Corp., appears weekly on Tuesday in The HP Sports section during the school year. Athletes are chosen by HP staff members. Suggestions for Athlete Spotlight are welcome. Email suggestions to sports@TheHP.com. Athletes are limited to one selection per school year.
Sports Editor at The Herald-Palladium
