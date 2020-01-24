STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore’s boys basketball team remained undefeated here Friday night, posting a hard-fought 71-53 Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division victory over Niles.
Coach Sean Schroeder’s Lancers played a solid second half, outscoring the Vikings 42-29 after leading by just five (29-24) at intermission.
“I thought Niles really played us tough for three quarters,” noted Schroeder, whose squad improved to 4-0 in the West Division and 9-0 overall. “But in the second half we finally got our offense going and hit some shots.”
Twice early in the third period, the Vikings (1-3 West, 2-7), cut the margin to two points, the last at 33-31, before the Lancers went on a 9-0 run on their way to a 47-38 led entering the fourth quarter. The Lancers continued to pull away in the final stanza, icing the game at the charity stripe by hitting 11 of 13 free throws down the stretch.
Senior center Dylan Clem led Lakeshore’s balanced scoring attack with 17 points, while freshman Grant Gondrezick came in off the bench to net 14, and junior guard JJ Bushu chipped in 13. Starters Ben Brown and Ja’Kobe Young chipped in eight apiece, including two crowd-pleasing slam dunks by Young. Of Lakeshore’s 71 points, 42 came in the paint.
“That was good to see,” added Schroeder.
Lakeshore shot a blistering 55 percent from the floor, hitting 22 of 40 shots, while limiting Niles to 40 percent (19 of 47).
Rebounds and turnovers were nearly even with the Lancers holding a slight edge on the boards, and committing three fewer turnovers.
“I though Dylan (Clem) had a very solid game, once we found the way of getting him the ball inside,” added Schroeder, who wasn’t upset that his unbeaten team is not ranked. “We’re in (Division 2) now so I’m not upset about not being recognized. If we were still in (Division 1) then I’d have to wonder what’s going on.”
Niles had two players in double figures as Cerious Wilson led the way with 15 points, and Michael Gilcrese came in off the bench to score 10.
Niles dominated the girls game, posting an easy 70-23 victory to improved to 3-2 in the West and 6-4 overall. Lakeshore fell to 1-4 in the West and 3-7 on the season, as they hit just 17 percent (9 of 53) from the floor, compared to the Vikings 49 percent (24 of 49).
“We like to push the ball up the floor and we accomplished that tonight,” said Niles coach Jessica Johnson.
Alycia Patterson and Amara Palmer led the way for the Vikings with 22 and 16 points, respectively. Palmer grabbed eight caroms and Patterson six.
The Vikings forced the Lancers into 27 turnovers, while only committing 13 of their own. Niles netted 25 points off those Lakeshore miscues.
Niles jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before Lakeshore’s Reneigh Sandmann scored the Lancers’ first basket last in the first quarter. But Niles was never really challenged and forced a running clock at 60-20 with 6:46 left in the final stanza.
Morgan Tillman led Lakeshore with eight points and 12 rebounds, as the Lancers held a 37-28 edge on the boards.
Boys game
Lakeshore 71, Niles 53
NILES (53)
Cerious Wilson 5 2-4 15, Adrian Thomas 3 2-4 9, Demarien Nichols 1 2-3 4, Brayden Lake 3 0-0 8, Jordan Jones 1 0-1 2, Joe Bartkowiak 2 0-0 5, Mike Gilcrese 4 2-3, 10. Totals: 19 8-19 53.
LAKESHORE (71)
Ben Brower 2 3-4 8, Ja’Kobe Young 2 4-6 8, Dylan Clem 7 3-5 17, JJ Bushu 3 4-15 13. Grant Gondrezick 4 4-5 14, Austin Holgate 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Worsham 2 0-2 5, Gavin Foster 1 0-0 2, Landen Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 21-27 71.
Niles 9 15 14 15 — 53
Lakeshore 11 18 18 24 — 71
3-points baskets – Niles 7 (Wilson 3, Lake 2, Thomas, Bartkowiak). Lakeshore: 6 (Bushu 2, Gondrezick 2, Brower, Worsham). Total fouls – Niles 22, Lakeshore 13. Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Niles 23 (Thomas 5, Gilcrese 5); Lakeshore 25 (Brower 7, Clem 6). Assists – Niles 8 (Thomas 4),Lakeshore 13 (Bushu 7).
Records – Niles 1-3 SMAC West, 2-7; Lakeshore 4-0 West, 9-0.
Girls game
Niles 70, Lakeshore 23
NILES (70)
Bailey Bickel 2 1-2 5, Reese Davies 1 0-0 2, Amara Palmer 5 5-7 16, Alycia Patterson 7 6-8 22, Sydney Skarbek 1 0-2 3, Kamryn Patterson 2 0-0 5, Natalie Lucero 1 0-0 3, Alexis Rauch 1 1-2 3, Morgan Warren 4 3-4 11. Totals: 24 16-25 70.
LAKESHORE (23)
Jayden Schmaltz 2 1-2 5, Morgan Tillman 4 0-0 8, Ella Jeske 1 1-3 3, Riley Pifer 1 0-1 2, Olivia Trivdi 0 2-2 2, Reneigh Sandmann 1 0-0 2, Dominique Cela 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-15 23.
Niles 15 20 20 15 — 70
Lakeshore 4 4 10 5 — 23
3-point baskets – Niles 6 (A. Patterson 2, Palmer, Skarbek, K. Patterson, Lucero). Lakeshore 0. Total fouls – Niles 15, Lakeshore 18. Fouled out – None. Technical – Lakeshore coach Michael Clark. Rebounds – Niles 28 (Palmer 8), Lakeshore 37 (Tillman 12). Assists – Niles 13 Davies 4, Palmer 4), Lakeshore 4 (Hollee Hercik 2)/
Records – Niles 3-2 SMAC West, 6-4; Lakeshore 1-4 West, 3-7.