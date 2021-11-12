Niles won a Division 2 regional volleyball championship on Thursday, sweeping Three Rivers 25-18, 27-25, 25-15. The Vikings advance to play Grand Rapids Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals at Grand Rapids South Christian.
“All 14 players on this team, and their hard work day in and day out, brought this win home," Niles coach Jenny Nate said. "They brought the energy, played for our team, for each other, for their school, for their families, for their fans, and for our city. These girls truly put their team first and have all played various roles throughout the season; their unselfishness, love, and support for each other is a strength that parallels their skill. When we have that positive combination, plus their consistent energy, we are able to pull out these big wins."