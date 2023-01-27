McLoughlin spotlight

Owen McLoughlin recently broke the Our Lady of the Lake school record for most 3-pointers in a game with 11.

Owen McLoughlin is off to an incredible start to 2023.

McLoughlin, a junior on the Our Lady of the Lake boys basketball team, scored 43 points and made a school-record 11 3-pointers in a 66-44 victory over Covert on Jan. 19.

