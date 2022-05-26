BENTON HARBOR — It had been too long, but golfers who won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores were glad to finally be back.
Practice rounds were held Wednesday, with the tournament set to begin this morning. The local course has hosted the event in even-numbered years since 2012, but the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19. Paul Broadhurst, the 2018 champion, was among those happy to return.
“It’s great to come back here,” Broadhurst said. “It’s been a long four years with the canceled two years because of COVID. It doesn’t feel like I’m coming back as defending champion by any means, but it’s nice to come back and play a course that you know you’ve played well on in the past.”
All four past champions at Harbor Shores are also in the field, including Rocco Mediate (2016), Colin Montgomerie (2014) and Roger Chapman (2012).
Montgomerie also won in 2015 and nearly made it three in a row in 2016, finishing runner-up to Mediate.
“I loved the golf course,” Montgomerie said. “It’s got 18 very, very strong holes, and very few golf courses you can say that about. Some of the best courses in the world have weaker holes or weak holes. This doesn’t. It has 18 very, very strong golf holes.
“So I look forward to coming back here and look forward to catching up with friends. We have many over the years through the Whirlpool and KitchenAid connection.”
Southwest Michigan has been especially good to Mediate, whose runner-up finish in the 1983 Western Amateur at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club was a key moment on his path to becoming a professional.
Mediate also talked about the transformation of the land where the golf course sits, which contained a large amount of industrial waste.
“It’s just the way it was built,” Mediate said. “What it was before, what it is now. Our best event is here now, when we’re here. Wherever KitchenAid goes, it’s ridiculous, as you know. I can’t even make that up. It is. It’s amazing.
“That’s special because it’s a special area. That’s kind of cool what it’s done for the community.”
The course isn’t exactly the same as it was the last time the golfers played on it, as both Mediate and Broadhurst noticed small changes on some of the holes. Overall, though, it’s still the same course they remembered and had success on.
“The course is in great shape,” Broadhurst said. “It’s playing really nicely. Greens are good. Not overly quick, which is nice, because they’re so slopey, and I guess the onus will be on iron play, keeping it on the right part of the greens, and if you do that, then you’ll have a few birdie chances. If you don’t, then you’re going to be putting from 30, 40 feet, up and over tiers, down slopes.”
Four years is a long time on the PGA Tour Champions, and the past winners will have to contend with many golfers just over 50 who are playing the course for the first time. One golfer who fits that profile is Canadian Mike Weir. The 52-year-old grew up in Sarnia, Ontario, just across the border from Michigan.
“I played the Western Amateur here years ago in the area and haven’t been back in a while,” Weir said. “Being from close to the border in Michigan, I know Michigan golf pretty well and it’s great to have an event here.”