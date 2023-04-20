ST. JOSEPH — Michigan Lutheran kept fighting back in Wednesday's girls soccer game against Our Lady of the Lake, but couldn't overcome the goal scoring of the Lakers' Nora Proos.
Our Lady won 4-3, getting all four of its goals from Proos to win the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference game.
"Obviously Nora has been the focal point of our offense so far," Lakers coach Lukas Visin said. "We'd like to see it more balanced, but we played with no subs today and with 10 on the field for a good 20 minutes of the game. I think we could clean up the back side defense, but at the end of the day we came away with a win and I am so proud of my girls for gutting it out."
Our Lady (6-1) was in control early. Proos opened the scoring in the 10th minute, then added another goal off a great through ball by Ellie Howard less than five minutes later to make it 2-0.
Michigan Lutheran (3-1) fought back to tie the game with two quick goals late in the half. Natalie Ritter's first shot was saved by the Lakers' Claire Jollay, but she stayed with it and knocked in the rebound to cut the lead to one in the 32nd minute. Sydney Buch then made a nice cross to Jules Koehler in front of net for the equalizer in the 36th minute.
"I was really proud of them," Titans coach Sarah Jackemeyer said. "Last year in the district final we played (Our Lady), and it wasn't much of a game. I'm very proud of the girls for really working hard and making this a close one. We really made them fight for it."
Proos got the Lakers back on top with just over two minutes to go in the half on Christina Avello's second assist of the game, then with nine seconds left appeared to score off a free kick, but the referee ruled the ball was not set and disallowed the goal.
Proos scored her fourth goal in the 53rd minute off an assist from Aislin Sargent to make it 4-2.
"Nora is a fantastic player," Jackemeyer said. "She is incredibly fast and she has great knowledge of the game to know when to pick her opportunities. Our defense hasn't really had to work much yet this year. This was really their first big challenge, and I think they adjusted well to her in the second half especially."
Lutheran responded quickly as Ritter scored her second goal of the game to trim the advantage back to one.
"Natalie Ritter was really up there working hard to try to create opportunities," Jackemeyer said. "She had a lot of nice through balls, she had a couple goals, she was doing fantastic."
The Titans made a late push in the last 10 minutes, but couldn't find a tying goal.
"We let them stay in it for a long time, and when you let good teams hang around, bad things happen," Visin said. "Hats off to the girls. That last 20 minutes, they were all gassed, they were all tired, and they all played great today."
Our Lady of the Lake 4, Michigan Lutheran 3
Goals — OL: Nora Proos 4. ML: Natalie Ritter 2, Jules Koehler.
Assists — OL: Cristina Avello 2, Ellie Howard, Aislin Sargent. ML: Alaina Lemke, Sydney Buch.
Shots on goal — Our Lady 16, Michigan Lutheran 11.
Saves — Claire Jollay (OL) 8, Mya Lemke (ML) 11, Jeslyn Koehler (ML) 1.
Halftime — Our Lady 3-2.
Records — Our Lady 6-1, Michigan Lutheran 3-1.