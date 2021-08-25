Till

South Haven running back Trent Till gets by Berrien Springs defenders during a game on Oct. 10 last season.

 Photo provided / Tom Renner

South Haven football has some positives to build on for the first time in a while.

The Rams snapped a 29-game losing streak in the second game of the 2020 season, topping Niles 34-20.

