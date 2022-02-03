THREE OAKS — The idea of combining the Mustang and Bison athletic programs was discussed during the River Valley Board of Education’s Jan. 24 meeting.
Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Charles Richards said the possibility of merging athletic programming in grades 6-12 with the New Buffalo Area Schools was discussed during a Jan. 5 District Athletic Committee meeting. He added that 21 people were involved in the discussion (community members, some board members, coaches and parents).
“We just had a conversation about the possibility of that, what it would look like, and then following that meeting Mr. Portenga (Middle/High School Principal Ryan Portenga) and I went over to New Buffalo and met with New Buffalo’s principal as well.”
Richards said a community discussion also has taken place in New Buffalo.
He went over some basic “why are we considering this?” talking points including:
A state-wide staffing shortage that is affecting coaches, volunteers referees and all other adults involved in athletics. He said the two varsity hires the district has made this school year were both the only applicants, and there are more opening for fall sports with the possibility of zero applicants looming.
The BCS Conference is being re-aligned. Richards said Buchanan, Brandywine, Berrien Springs, Bridgman and South Haven are all leaving, “which leaves us in a conference of almost all schools with less than a hundred enrollment, and with programming that doesn’t cover all of the sports.” He said this would make adding to the schedules, finding games and getting referees “incredibly difficult.” Richards also said some ninth-graders are getting experience at the varsity level when most should be playing at the junior varsity level.
Richards said some districts are combining their middle school basketball teams into one squad for seventh- and eighth-graders, reducing playing experience.
He said an athletic merger with New Buffalo also could improve youth programming such as Mini Mustangs Basketball.
“I wish it wasn’t necessary … but I just think if we want our kids to have the best possible athletic experience we need to keep options on the table and we need to think creatively and we need to be proactive instead of reactive,” Richards said, adding that he thinks the merger provides the opportunity to widen the district’s scope and maybe add some sports not currently offered (such as soccer and tennis) while gaining athletic facilities.
He said the River Valley and New Buffalo districts already have fielded cooperative football and wrestling teams, with the possibility of expanding the football co-op to middle school being explored.
He said the success of the Red Arrow Raiders varsity and junior varsity football program in 2021 shows that former rivals can bond and focus on a common goal as teammates.
“If two people lining up across from each other … can then line up with each other … I think we can do it for any sport.”
In response to a question about how the proposal was received at the community meeting, Richards said he was expecting more pushback against the idea.
“I think most anyone who is close to athletics right now, they see what is happening … not only to us but to other teams around.”
“They’re realizing we have to do something or we could be looking at athletic programs where we only have a varsity and we don’t have a JV, we don’t have a freshman. And then when you get to middle school you’d only have an eighth grade,” he said. “We can survive, but it would be very, very difficult. And very trying on the students.”
Board of Education President Dave Whitlow pointed out that the merger would make the resulting teams Division 3 (competing with programs such as Brandywine, Cassopolis, and in most sports Bridgman), resulting in some short-term transitional pain.
Richards said April 15 is the MHSAA deadline to apply for co-op sports (which is done on a sport-by-sport basis).
He said the plan is to present the merger proposal to the full Board of Education in February with the possibility of a vote in March.
If the idea becomes a reality, Richards said the two districts would split the costs (including the need to order new uniforms and equipment) as evenly as possible.
Board member Nikki Springer asked why the district would be in a rush to combine all sports next year. She said cross country doesn’t need the numbers, and both high school volleyball teams have large numbers returning. She expressed concern that some sports could lose more student participation if the programs were combined, and said the location of practices also could be an issue.
“We’ve got a lot going on, we’ve got a major build coming up, these kids have been though a lot the last couple years just with the pandemic. Now do we want to rip this band-aid off and add one more thing onto everybody’s plate?” Springer said.
Richards said there is no rush, but as AD he can’t say that the district is on solid ground.
Portenga said River Valley is about to lose the two middle school coaches, adding that ultimately this decision has to be about the fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.
“That’s why the group and the committee did talk about doing this K-8 the first year … so there are other options out there,” he said.
Board of Education member Gail Freehling questioned the idea of doing everything at once, saying there are still many questions to be answered.
“Can we maybe baby step our way into this?” she asked.
Board member Jennifer Alderink said the idea is potentially a positive thing, but she feels more community meetings should take place before a decision is made.