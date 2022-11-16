The Southwestern Athletic Conference has selected its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season.
Watervliet won the SAC Lakeshore Division volleyball title, and had four players on the all-division first team. They were Samantha Dietz, Grace Chisek, Natalie Hart and Tia Caldwell. Bridgman was also well-represented on the first team after a strong season, with Peyton Oman, Takiya Cornelius and Bella Gearhart all selected. Other local first-teamers were South Haven’s Charlotte Knox and Coloma’s Maddy Hamilton. Honorable mention picks were South Haven’s Kadyn Hoyt and Coloma’s Clara Kimmerly.