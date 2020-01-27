St. Joseph High School student Megan Fairchild has been awarded the Evans Scholarship to attend Michigan State University.
The Evans Scholarship is a full four-year scholarship awarded by the Western Golf Assocation to golf caddies. Fairchild is an Honor Caddy at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club.
Recipients are selected based on four criteria: a strong caddy record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character.
“Megan Fairchild along with each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy said in a news release. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
Fairchild was chosen following final selection interviews on Jan. 8-9 at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield, Mich. A total of 31 students from Michigan were recently awarded the scholarship, and an estimated 285 across the country are expected to receive it once the process is completed in April.
Currently 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as part of the program. More than 11,000 have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was started by Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930.