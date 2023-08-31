Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the meeting on Friday. Peskov's announcement came after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet next. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted his Turkish counterpart for talks in Moscow. Turkey, together with the United Nations, brokered a deal in July 2022 that allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports. Russia pulled out of the deal earlier this year, claiming that its conditions for the deal haven’t been met.