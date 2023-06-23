An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory has killed one employee. The explosion occurred Thursday at the Winchester factory in East Alton, just north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Winchester says the explosion was a “tragedy” and that it would fully investigate what happened. East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton says the explosion was heard throughout the town. Dustin Courtouise says a “big boom” shook his van a bit as he driving through East Alton. TV stations in the St. Louis area are reporting that the explosion involved a truck.